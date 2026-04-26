Voici les dernières notes de Famitsu pour la semaine du 26 avril 2026 :
- Pragmata – 9/9/10/9 : 37/40
- Shinigami Hime to Ishokan no Kaibutsu – 7/8/7/7 : 29/40
- Game The Strongest Job Is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisoire) – Dungeon and Mystery Girl – 7/7/7/6 : 28/40
A titre de comprarioson, ils avaient aussi noté ce jeu :
Resident Evil Requiem – 9/9/10/9 : 37/40
Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/famitsu-review-scores-april-25-2026-pragmata-and-more/
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posted the 04/26/2026 at 04:14 PM by link49