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Pragmata
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name : Pragmata
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC
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[Pragmata] Famitsu a vraiment adoré le dernier titre de Capcom!


Voici les dernières notes de Famitsu pour la semaine du 26 avril 2026 :

- Pragmata – 9/9/10/9 : 37/40
- Shinigami Hime to Ishokan no Kaibutsu – 7/8/7/7 : 29/40
- Game The Strongest Job Is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisoire) – Dungeon and Mystery Girl – 7/7/7/6 : 28/40

A titre de comprarioson, ils avaient aussi noté ce jeu :

Resident Evil Requiem – 9/9/10/9 : 37/40

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/famitsu-review-scores-april-25-2026-pragmata-and-more/
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    toni
    posted the 04/26/2026 at 04:14 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    ravyxxs posted the 04/26/2026 at 05:01 PM
    Franchement Capcom Top 3-5 des meilleurs éditeurs de tous les temps, on est d'accord je suis pas fou ??
    aeris454 posted the 04/26/2026 at 05:15 PM
    ravyxxs Je sais pas si Capcom est top 5 en tout cas Nintendo est top 1.
    ravyxxs posted the 04/26/2026 at 05:25 PM
    aeris454 Parmis tous les membres du site, tu es facile dans le top 5 des membres que je veux SURTOUT PAS écouter.
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