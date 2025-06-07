Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Resident Evil Requiem
name : Resident Evil Requiem
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC
[Question] Quelles notes va récolter Resident Evil Requiem?


Resident Evil Requiem est le neuvième opus très attendu de la série principale Resident Evil. Préparez-vous à échapper à la mort dans une expérience à vous glacer le sang. Pour rappel, voici le moyenne Metacritic de l'opus précédant :



Selon vous Resident Evil Requiem fera-t-il mieux?

Source : https://nintendosoup.com/resident-evil-requiem-launches-february-27-on-nintendo-switch-2/
