1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 103,861 / 2,458,007
2. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 50,292 / 1,397,534
3. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 40,813 / 903,190
4. [NS2] Kirby Air Riders – 39,206 / 327,824
5. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 18,964 / 132,058
6. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 18,015 / 177,007
7. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza – 12,519 / 403,783
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 11,770 / 4,078,169
9. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 9,513 / 8,283,927
10. [NS2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – 8,001 / 126,461
Switch 2 – 190,944
Switch Lite – 14,885
PS5 Digital Edition – 12,671
Switch OLED – 9,747
Switch – 6,712
PS5 – 3,270
PS5 Pro – 2,971
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 131
Xbox Series S – 33
Xbox Series X – 19
PS4 – 13
31 344 Switch / 18 912 PS5 / 183 XSXIS
Total Switch 2 : 3 362 777
posted the 12/18/2025 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry