profile
Jeux Vidéo
279
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
135
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6030
visites since opening : 10257744
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Famitsu sales (12/8/25 – 12/14/25) / MKW remonte à 100 000
1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 103,861 / 2,458,007
2. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 50,292 / 1,397,534
3. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 40,813 / 903,190
4. [NS2] Kirby Air Riders – 39,206 / 327,824
5. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 18,964 / 132,058
6. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 18,015 / 177,007
7. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza – 12,519 / 403,783
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 11,770 / 4,078,169
9. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 9,513 / 8,283,927
10. [NS2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – 8,001 / 126,461

Switch 2 – 190,944
Switch Lite – 14,885
PS5 Digital Edition – 12,671
Switch OLED – 9,747
Switch – 6,712
PS5 – 3,270
PS5 Pro – 2,971
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 131
Xbox Series S – 33
Xbox Series X – 19
PS4 – 13

31 344 Switch / 18 912 PS5 / 183 XSXIS
Total Switch 2 : 3 362 777
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/18/2025 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (15)
    sonilka posted the 12/18/2025 at 01:09 PM
    Force aux 6000 et quelques gus qui, en 2025, achètent une Switch de base.
    yogfei posted the 12/18/2025 at 01:17 PM
    sonilka Pour ceux qui ont peu de moyen et qui ont des gamins je trouve que c'est un bon investissement... encore plus au Japon ou la console ne coute pas cher
    cail2 posted the 12/18/2025 at 01:25 PM
    sonilka Je me disais la même chose à propos des acheteurs de Xbox (ce LTD de l'angoisse).
    senseisama posted the 12/18/2025 at 01:41 PM
    Sur les 190k de switch 2 vendu il y a 103 pack mario kart
    senseisama posted the 12/18/2025 at 01:43 PM
    sonilka a 150€ c donner. Parfait pour offrir a un enfant
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/18/2025 at 01:46 PM
    senseisama comment tu peux savoir ça, sachant que Mario Kart World se vend aussi en physique à part ?
    rocan posted the 12/18/2025 at 01:47 PM
    senseisama On ne sait pas si les MK en bundle sont comptés comme des ventes, non ? Ou j'ai pas l'infos.. et il se vend physiquement aussi, donc comment peux-tu établir cette part ?
    senseisama posted the 12/18/2025 at 01:47 PM
    nicolasgourry c'est on ne peux plus logique. Avec le pack le jeu te revient a 40€(en tout cas chdz nous)
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/18/2025 at 01:54 PM
    senseisama tu oublies encore une fois que le jeu se vend à part du pack aussi.
    senseisama posted the 12/18/2025 at 02:19 PM
    nicolasgourry aller 3000 sur les 103k. On va arrondir
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/18/2025 at 02:22 PM
    senseisama tu as pas une source officielle qui me paraît plus sûre que la technique du doigt mouillé.
    senseisama posted the 12/18/2025 at 02:50 PM
    nicolasgourry mec ya un pack qui se vend et pour des cacahuète au japon. Faut pas être circana pour comprendre ca
    hyoga57 posted the 12/18/2025 at 02:58 PM
    nicolasgourry en train de défendre sa boîte favorite au prix de sa vie.
    badeuh posted the 12/18/2025 at 03:08 PM
    senseisama mais y a t il le bundle au japon ? En général c'est pas leur délire
    senseisama posted the 12/18/2025 at 03:08 PM
    hyoga57 exagéré
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo