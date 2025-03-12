Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Octopath Traveler 0
2
Likers
name : Octopath Traveler 0
platform : Switch 2
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch Switch 2 -
[Switch1/2] On va quand même finir l'année 2025 en beauté


On notera surtout la sortie aujourd'hui en physique d'Assassin's Creed Shadows. Red Dead Redemption a droit quant à lui à sa mise à jour sur Switch 2.

Demain, ça sera autour des jeux Octopath Traveler 0 et Metroid Prime 4 : Beyond de sortir, accompagné d'un nouvel Amiibo pour ce dernier.

Enfin, un DLC pour Légendes Pokémon : Z-A sortira le 20 décembre. 2025 va se finir sur un beau mois de décembre.

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1pbkvtc/its_a_new_month_of_nintendo_switch_2_and_nintendo/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    torotoro59
    posted the 12/03/2025 at 06:54 PM by link49
    comments (13)
    mibugishiden posted the 12/03/2025 at 06:58 PM
    Tu bosses chez Nintendo France Link49 ? Je me suis toujours posé la question
    judebox posted the 12/03/2025 at 06:59 PM
    Franchement… Pour des sorties de Noël, ça me fait pas rêver
    link49 posted the 12/03/2025 at 07:01 PM
    mibugishiden J'aimerais bien, mais non.
    mibugishiden posted the 12/03/2025 at 07:03 PM
    link49 apres t'es tres fan de Nintendo ca se sent
    donpandemonium posted the 12/03/2025 at 07:03 PM
    Mibugishiden Oh je pense qu'il est juste un gars qui a été bercé par Nintendo dans son enfance et qui est fan de la marque... Comme beaucoup de trentenaires et quadragénaires d'ailleurs ( un peu comme moi par exemple). Il est juste plus indulgent avec eux que moi XD
    link49 posted the 12/03/2025 at 07:04 PM
    mibugishiden Oui, même si je possède toutes les consoles, mais j'accroche plus aux licences Nintendo, il est vrai.
    torotoro59 posted the 12/03/2025 at 07:08 PM
    link49 notamment Zelda 2 n'est-ce pas
    link49 posted the 12/03/2025 at 07:18 PM
    torotoro59 Oh que oui, vu que c'est mon tout premier jeu sur NES.
    hypermario posted the 12/03/2025 at 07:24 PM
    assassin's creed est en full physique ? pas gkc ?
    micheljackson posted the 12/03/2025 at 07:31 PM
    "en beauté"...
    Ce déni
    hyoga57 posted the 12/03/2025 at 07:34 PM
    Rien qui donne envie en dehors du Romancing SaGa qui est déjà commandé sur ma PS4.
    drybowser posted the 12/03/2025 at 07:49 PM
    2 jeux dans le tout m'intéressent seulement, Metroid Prime 4 et octopath zero ... Et comme j'ai plus une thune de côté bah mp4 ce sera sur Switch 1 en téléchargement illégal et octo bah ça attendra l'année prochaine et les promo :P
    cyr posted the 12/03/2025 at 08:16 PM
    hypermario 63 go assassin creed. Gkc.
