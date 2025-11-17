profile
Famitsu sales (11/17/25 – 11/23/25) / Kirby Air Riders 195 000 !
1. [NS2] Kirby Air Riders – 195,594 / NEW
2. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 67,068 / 2,202,125
3. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 28,480 / 1,271,576
4. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 28,074 / 118,780
5. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 22,060 / 798,015
6. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 20,751 / 77,558
7. [NS2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – 9,129 / 100,121
8. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 8,302 / 286,589
9. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,909 / 4,051,401
10. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 4,908 / 8,258,611

Switch 2 – 129,953
Switch OLED – 12,486
Switch Lite – 10,908
Switch – 5,976
PS5 Digital Edition – 23,381
PS5 Pro – 11,367
PS5 – 2,235
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 201
Xbox Series X – 118
Xbox Series S – 30
PS4 – 17

36 983 PS5 / 29 370 Switch / 349 XSXIS
Total Switch 2 : 2 870 758 (la semaine prochaine 3 Millions ?)
Kirby's Airride : 96 775 à sa sortie sur Gamecube
    posted the 11/27/2025 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (14)
    cyr posted the 11/27/2025 at 01:29 PM
    La ps5 qui prend la deuxième place. A voir la semaine prochaine si elle se maintient.

    Pour kirby, je suis triste. Bon au moins il sera pas million seller au Japon.
    jenicris posted the 11/27/2025 at 01:30 PM
    La PS5 demat zoné est sortie le 21 pour donner un contexte
    rocan posted the 11/27/2025 at 01:31 PM
    Je m'attendais à bien plus pour la PS5
    narustorm posted the 11/27/2025 at 01:33 PM
    Top pour kirby !
    La switch 2 continue son chemin
    La switch 1 encore la ...
    Baisser le prix de la ps5 mais pas de jeux pour l'accompagner ?
    rocan posted the 11/27/2025 at 01:33 PM
    cyr 195,000, c'est pas si mal non ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/27/2025 at 01:37 PM
    narustorm rocan si tu as une console 100% démat (en plus zoné) ou tu peux pas revendre les jeux "démat" et de l'autre une console qui fait "revente de démat", le choix est vite fait, sachant que les collectionneurs déjà gueulent avec le format GKC alors une console 100% démat...
    rocan posted the 11/27/2025 at 01:40 PM
    nicolasgourry Tu veux dire que ça limite l'impact de la baisse de prix sur les ventes de la PS5 ? Je pensais que la baisse concernant aussi le modèle de base, non ? J'ai pas suivi
    jenicris posted the 11/27/2025 at 01:41 PM
    rocan le modèle DE donc demat. Après on peut rajouter un lecteur si besoin
    Le modèle Pro c'est les réductions du BF
    newtechnix posted the 11/27/2025 at 01:42 PM
    Content pour Sakurai, c'est un très bon lancement je trouve faudra voir sur la durée et si le bouche à oreille fonctionne cela peut promettre un beau mois de Décembre.

    Content pour la PS5 espérons que cela lance un nouveau cycle vu que Sony a déclaré l'a voir durée encore quelques années.
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/27/2025 at 01:44 PM
    rocan je veux dire que le modèle "démat" (zoné) est obsolète à mon avis quand tu as un support en face ou tu peux revendre du "démat", si tu fais un prix plus bas pour ce modèle ça va pas aider à vendre la PS5 qui du coup parait "plus cher" car l'écart se creuse au niveau du prix, après je peux me tromper.
    newtechnix posted the 11/27/2025 at 01:49 PM
    3. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 28,480 / 1,271,576
    5. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 22,060 / 798,015

    4. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 28,074 / 118,780
    6. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 20,751 / 77,558

    On est vraiment dans l'année transition, j'imagine que l'hiver de l'année prochaine sera quasi terminé pour la Switch.
    rocan posted the 11/27/2025 at 01:50 PM
    nicolasgourry Ah oui ok, ça me parait logique oui !
    narustorm posted the 11/27/2025 at 01:50 PM
    nicolasgourry A c'est que le modèle déma qui a baisser de prix, j'avais pas cette info donc au final sa va
    jenicris posted the 11/27/2025 at 01:53 PM
    nicolasgourry tu défends les GKC ?
