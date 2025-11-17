1. [NS2] Kirby Air Riders – 195,594 / NEW
2. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 67,068 / 2,202,125
3. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 28,480 / 1,271,576
4. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 28,074 / 118,780
5. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 22,060 / 798,015
6. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 20,751 / 77,558
7. [NS2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – 9,129 / 100,121
8. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 8,302 / 286,589
9. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,909 / 4,051,401
10. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 4,908 / 8,258,611
Switch 2 – 129,953
Switch OLED – 12,486
Switch Lite – 10,908
Switch – 5,976
PS5 Digital Edition – 23,381
PS5 Pro – 11,367
PS5 – 2,235
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 201
Xbox Series X – 118
Xbox Series S – 30
PS4 – 17
36 983 PS5 / 29 370 Switch / 349 XSXIS
Total Switch 2 : 2 870 758 (la semaine prochaine 3 Millions ?)
Kirby's Airride : 96 775 à sa sortie sur Gamecube
Pour kirby, je suis triste. Bon au moins il sera pas million seller au Japon.
La switch 2 continue son chemin
La switch 1 encore la ...
Baisser le prix de la ps5 mais pas de jeux pour l'accompagner ?
Le modèle Pro c'est les réductions du BF
Content pour la PS5 espérons que cela lance un nouveau cycle vu que Sony a déclaré l'a voir durée encore quelques années.
On est vraiment dans l'année transition, j'imagine que l'hiver de l'année prochaine sera quasi terminé pour la Switch.