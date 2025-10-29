profile
Novembre, déjà plus raisonnable (que Octobre)

Date : 6 Novembre I PC/PS5/XSX


Date : 6 Novembre I NS2


Date : 6 Novembre I PC/PS5/XSX



Date : 12 Novembre I PSVR2


Date : 12 Novembre I PC/PS5


Date : 12 Novembre I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch



Date : 13 Novembre I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/Switch/NS2/Mobile



Date : 14 Novembre I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne



Date : 20 Novembre I NS2



Date : 24 Novembre I PC



Date : 26 Novembre I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch


Janvier nous avons eu :
Tales of Graces f Remastered / Dynasty Warriors : Origins / Phantom Brave : The Lost Hero / Citizen Sleeper 2 : Starward Vector
Et l'arrivé suprise de : Ninja Gaiden 2 Black

Février nous avons eu :
Kingdom Come : Deliverance II / Sid Meier's Civilization VII / The Legend of Heroes : Trails Through Daybreak II / Avowed / Like a Dragon : Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii / Monster Hunter Wilds

Mars nous avons eu :
Split Fiction / Two Point Museum / Suikoden I & II HD Remaster / Atelier Yumia : The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land / Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition / Assassin's Creed Shadows / The First Berserker: Khazan

Avril nous avons eu :
South of Midnight / The Talos Principle : Reawakened / Blue Prince / Promise Mascot Agency / Mandragora : Whispers of the Witch Tree / Bionic Bay / Koira / Lunar Remastered Collection / The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- / Clair Obscur : Expedition 33 / Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
Et l'arrivé suprise de : The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered

Mai nous avons eu :
Shotgun Cop Man / Drop Duchy / Capcom Fighting Collection 2 / Doom : The Dark Ages / Sea of Stars : Throes of the Watchmaker (DLC) / Monster Train 2 / The Siege and the Sandfox / Fuga : Melodies of Steel 3 / Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo / Elden Ring : Nightreign

Juin nous avons eu :
Mario Kart World / Fast Fusion / Yakuza 0 Director's Cut / Rune Factory : Guardians of Azuma / Lies of P : Overture / Dune : Awakening / The Alters / Lost in Random : The Eternal Die / RAIDOU Remastered : The Mystery of the Soulless Army / System Shock 2 : 25th Anniversary Remaster / Death Stranding 2 : On the Beach

Juillet nous avons eu :
Patapon 1+2 Replay / Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 / Eriksholm : The Stolen Dream / The Drifter / Donkey Kong Bananza / Luto / Hell Clock / NINJA GAIDEN : Ragebound

Aout nous avons eu :
Sword of the Sea / Herdling / Gears of War : Reloaded / Story of Seasons : Grand Bazaar / Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition / Metal Gear Solid Delta : Snake Eater / Shinobi : Art of Vengeance

Septembre nous avons eu : Hell Is Us / Hollow Knight : Silksong / Cronos: The New Dawn Borderlands 4 / Strange Antiquities / Frostpunk 2 : Console Edition / Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter / Silent Hill f / Sonic Racing : CrossWorlds / Hades II / Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles


Octobre nous avons eu : Digimon Story : Time Stranger / Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 / Ghost of Yotei / Absolum / Battlefield 6 / BALL x PIT / Pokemon Legends : Z-A / Keeper / Ninja Gaiden 4 / Jurassic World Evolution 3 / PowerWash Simulator 2 / The Outer Worlds 2
    posted the 10/29/2025 at 02:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    sdkios posted the 10/29/2025 at 02:02 PM
    Enfin un mois plus calme! Ca va me permettre de rattrapper un peu mon retard. Je vais quand meme prendre unbeatable je pense, j'avais bien aimé la demo
    snave posted the 10/29/2025 at 02:10 PM
    Un mois beaucoup plus calme, j'ai que Hyrule Warriors 3 à prendre je crois. Ça me permettra de finir le reste de mes jeux sur PS5.
    ferthahuici posted the 10/29/2025 at 02:17 PM
    Inazuma pour moi
    gasmok2 posted the 10/29/2025 at 02:21 PM
    Terminator 2D No Fate pour moi ce mois et picétou
    fiveagainstone posted the 10/29/2025 at 02:21 PM
    Kirby Air Riders, histoire de soutenir les jeux de course et l'énorme boulot de Sakurai.
    blindzorro posted the 10/29/2025 at 02:33 PM
    Je m'était arrêter au milieux de Syberia à l'époque, je vais profiter de ce remake pour me le faire pour de bon ^^
    adamjensen posted the 10/29/2025 at 02:46 PM
    Unbeatable
    Demonschool
    Terminator 2D : No Fate
    saram posted the 10/29/2025 at 02:47 PM
    J’aurais aimé me prendre Terminator mais je le trouve super cher. Je sais qu’on juge pas un jeu sur sa durée de vie mais env 2-2h30 pour 55€ ça fait mal si on aime pas le scoring.
    taiko posted the 10/29/2025 at 03:03 PM
    Et Dispatch ?
    Pour rappel les épisodes 3 et 4 sortent aujourd'hui. Et c'est juste excellent !
