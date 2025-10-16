accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
[Switch 2] Avoir un Cyberpunk 2077 plus net et plus beau
Cyberpunk 2077 avait l'air trop "doux" sur Switch 2, en mode docké et portable.
Après avoir désactivé l'aberration chromatique (et le grain de film), c'est tellement mieux !!
L'image est nette et la qualité globale de l'image semble bien meilleure.
De quoi rendre le jeu plus joli, même s'il est déjà.
Et la touche final serait de désactiver le flou de mouvement.
Source :
https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1o7gflk/if_you_want_a_sharper_better_looking_cyberpunk//
posted the 10/16/2025 at 04:21 PM by link49
link49
comments (8)
8
)
thejoke
posted
the 10/16/2025 at 04:30 PM
Toujours désactiver le flou de mouvement / motion blur, c'est la règle
. Et l'aberration chromatique pareil.
zephon
posted
the 10/16/2025 at 04:33 PM
oui mais l'aberration chromatique fait pas partie de la d.a du jeu ?
darknoob
posted
the 10/16/2025 at 04:42 PM
Avec des rues toujours aussi vides et désertes
ippoyabukiki
posted
the 10/16/2025 at 04:46 PM
darknoob
interessant
rogeraf
posted
the 10/16/2025 at 04:47 PM
Link c'est comme ca pour tous les jeux. Desactives les options graphiques de ce type, booste le champ de vision si possible. Et mets tes lunettes 3D les TV 1080p upscalent la 2D en 3D, tout comme mon vidéo proj qui fait que je peux joueur en 3D avec lunettes. Apres tu vas chez Woojer pour avoir des vibrations sur tout le corps, en fonction des impacts !! Bon ok j'arrete là
rogeraf
posted
the 10/16/2025 at 05:05 PM
zephon
tous les jeux font ca , ca n'apporte pas grand chose ... Ce qui compte c'est le champ de vision.
jacquescechirac
posted
the 10/16/2025 at 05:10 PM
Perso j'aime bien un peu de flou de mouvement sur certains jeux, ça ajoute un ptit dynamisme
k13a
posted
the 10/16/2025 at 05:11 PM
Je désactive toujours le flou cinétique, l'aberration chromatique, le grain de film ainsi que la profondeur de champs dans les jeux.
