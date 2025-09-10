1. [PS5] Ghost of Yotei – 120,196 / NEW
2. [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – 48,265 / NEW
3. [NSW] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Deluxe Edition – 41,333 / NEW
4. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 36,572 / 1,837,895
5. [PS5] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Deluxe Edition – 24,138 / NEW
6. [PS5] Digimon Story Time Stranger – 23,779 / NEW
7. [NS2] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Deluxe Edition – 12,363 / NEW
8. [PS5] Silent Hill f – 9,328 / 66,803
9. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza – 6,839 / 334,335
10. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,430 / 4,018,110
Switch 2 – 44,439
PS5 – 20,617
Switch OLED – 15,075
Switch Lite – 7,024
PS5 Digital Edition – 4,285
PS5 Pro – 2,442
Switch – 2,010
Xbox Series X – 649
Xbox Series X – 106
Xbox Series S – 82
PS4 – 19
