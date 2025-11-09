accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
471
Likes
471
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
link49
> blog
[News] Plus qu'à annoncer une version physique sur Switch 2
Mojang a annoncé la date de son prochain Minecraft Live. En effet, un Minecraft Live sera diffusé le 27 septembre 2025 et promet une nouvelle série de révélations sur le célèbre jeu de construction.
Une bande-annonce a été diffusée, que vous pouvez découvrir ci-dessous :
Source :
https://nintendosoup.com/minecraft-live-announced-for-september-27th-2025/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/11/2025 at 09:38 AM by
link49
link49
comments (
9
)
cyr
posted
the 09/11/2025 at 09:53 AM
Jamais joué a minecraft....perso je préfère acheter le set game boy de chez lego....
kikoo31
posted
the 09/11/2025 at 10:17 AM
Minecraft c'est quoi ce jeu ?
Jamais entendu parler
playshtayshen
posted
the 09/11/2025 at 10:25 AM
Jamais jouer non plus
ippoyabukiki
posted
the 09/11/2025 at 11:27 AM
Jamais touché à ce jeu, les cubes m'ont toujours refroidi. J'ai appris il y a un mois qu'apparemment il y a quand meme un but dans le jeu (repoussé des hordes je crois). Comme personne n'en parle jamais...
burningcrimson
posted
the 09/11/2025 at 11:33 AM
Inconnu au bataillon mais je lui souhaite beaucoup de succès
kujiraldine
posted
the 09/11/2025 at 11:34 AM
kikoo31
: Vu les graphismes, ce doit être un jeu qui avait eu son heure de gloire dans les année 80. Un truc comme ça :'
cyr
posted
the 09/11/2025 at 11:43 AM
kikoo31
playshtayshen
ippoyabukiki
burningcrimson
Je sais pas, on dirait un complo.
akinen
posted
the 09/11/2025 at 12:01 PM
Lancé pour essayer de comprendre l’intérêt du concept. Pour vulgariser mon ressenti, c’est le doudou d’une génération.
C’est exactement la meme chose que je ressens pour Pokémon. Un truc stagnant réitèré indéfiniment mais présent nul part quand il faut faire le bilan ou nommer des top 5, 10, 15, 20, console, gen, ever.
ippoyabukiki
posted
the 09/11/2025 at 12:42 PM
cyr
la différence avec vous autres, c'est que moi ce n'était pas une blague. Je n'ai vraiment jamais touché à ce jeu ni trop compris de quoi ça parlait hormis de crafter.
Jamais compris l'intéret de crafter des trucs dans un monde cubique et hideux au possible
