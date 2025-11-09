Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight
0
Likers
name : LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight
platform : Switch 2
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : Traveller's Tales
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Switch 2 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
471
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18501
visites since opening : 30939754
link49 > blog
[News] Plus qu'à annoncer une version physique sur Switch 2
Mojang a annoncé la date de son prochain Minecraft Live. En effet, un Minecraft Live sera diffusé le 27 septembre 2025 et promet une nouvelle série de révélations sur le célèbre jeu de construction.



Une bande-annonce a été diffusée, que vous pouvez découvrir ci-dessous :

Source : https://nintendosoup.com/minecraft-live-announced-for-september-27th-2025/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/11/2025 at 09:38 AM by link49
    comments (9)
    cyr posted the 09/11/2025 at 09:53 AM
    Jamais joué a minecraft....perso je préfère acheter le set game boy de chez lego....
    kikoo31 posted the 09/11/2025 at 10:17 AM
    Minecraft c'est quoi ce jeu ?
    Jamais entendu parler
    playshtayshen posted the 09/11/2025 at 10:25 AM
    Jamais jouer non plus
    ippoyabukiki posted the 09/11/2025 at 11:27 AM
    Jamais touché à ce jeu, les cubes m'ont toujours refroidi. J'ai appris il y a un mois qu'apparemment il y a quand meme un but dans le jeu (repoussé des hordes je crois). Comme personne n'en parle jamais...
    burningcrimson posted the 09/11/2025 at 11:33 AM
    Inconnu au bataillon mais je lui souhaite beaucoup de succès
    kujiraldine posted the 09/11/2025 at 11:34 AM
    kikoo31 : Vu les graphismes, ce doit être un jeu qui avait eu son heure de gloire dans les année 80. Un truc comme ça :'
    cyr posted the 09/11/2025 at 11:43 AM
    kikoo31 playshtayshen ippoyabukiki burningcrimson

    Je sais pas, on dirait un complo.
    akinen posted the 09/11/2025 at 12:01 PM
    Lancé pour essayer de comprendre l’intérêt du concept. Pour vulgariser mon ressenti, c’est le doudou d’une génération.

    C’est exactement la meme chose que je ressens pour Pokémon. Un truc stagnant réitèré indéfiniment mais présent nul part quand il faut faire le bilan ou nommer des top 5, 10, 15, 20, console, gen, ever.
    ippoyabukiki posted the 09/11/2025 at 12:42 PM
    cyr la différence avec vous autres, c'est que moi ce n'était pas une blague. Je n'ai vraiment jamais touché à ce jeu ni trop compris de quoi ça parlait hormis de crafter.
    Jamais compris l'intéret de crafter des trucs dans un monde cubique et hideux au possible
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo