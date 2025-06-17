profile
all
[NS2] Les 57 jeux qui arrivent sur Switch 2


La liste s'est étoffée depuis AVRIL


3 étoiles, les valeurs sûres
1 étoile, à surveiller


Jeux d'action / Aventure

Wild Hearts S*** -----------------------------------------------------25/07/25
Star Wars Outlaws*** ------------------------------------------04/09/25
Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion*** ----------------------05/09/25
007 First Light*** (ancien nom Project 007) ------------------2026
Splatoon Raiders*** -------------------------------------------------------N.C


Jeux de Tir

Borderlands 4 --------------------------------------------------------------2025
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition*** ------ 2025


RPG

Raidou REMASTERED (spinoff Shin MEgami Tentsei) -----19/06/25
Ys X: Nordics -----------------------------------------------------------31/07/25
Pokemon Legends Z.A*** -------------------------------------------16/10/25
Dragon Quest I & II HD Remake ----------------------------------30/10/25
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade -----------------------------------2025
Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition + DLC Treetrucmuche*** ----2025
Bestiario* 2026*


Rogue-like

Hadès II -----------------------------------------------------------------------2025***
Enter the Gungeon 2 ------------------------------------------------------2026
Mechanimals ------------------------------------------------------------------N.C
Tamagochi Plaza -------------------------------------------------------27/06/25
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar -----------------------------------27/08/25
Witchbrook ----------------------------------------------------------------fin 2025
My Time At Evershine --------------------------------------------------fin 2025*


Gestion/Simulation/stratégie

Tamagochi Plaza ----------------------------------------------------27/06/2025
Story of Season Grand Bazar ------------------------------------27/08/2025
Witchbrook --------------------------------------------------------------------2025
My Time At Evershine ------------------------------------------------------2025*
Farming Simulator -----------------------------------------------------------2025
Two Point Museum ----------------------------------------------------------2025
Little Lands ---------------------------------------------------------------------N.C


Les Jeux de plateformes

Donkey Kong Bananza --------------------------------------------17/07/2025***
Shadow Labyrinth ---------------------------------------------------18/07/2025*
Kirby & Le monde oublié ------------------------------------------28/08/2025***
Castle Of Heart : Retold ----------------------------------------------Ete 2025*
Yooka Replaylee -------------------------------------------------------------2025
Reanimal ----------------------------------------------------------------------2025*
Aurascope ---------------------------------------------------------------------2025
HollowKnight : silksong ----------------------------------------------------2025***
Human Fall Flat 2 -----------------------------------------------------------2026
Maseiya Echoes of The Past ---------------------------------------------2026*


Jeux narratifs/enquête

No Sleep For Kanama Date (créateur de Zero escape) -- 25/07/2025***
Goodnight Universe ---------------------------------------------------------2025***
Professeur Layton & Le Nouveau Monde à Vapeur -----------------2025***


les Jeux Multiplayer

Super Mario Party Gens bourrés + Gens bourrés devant TV 24/07/25***
Mouse Work --------------------------------------------------------------------2025
Starseeker Astroneer Expeditions ----------------------------------------2026*
The Duskbloods ---------------------------------------------------------------2026*


Jeux de Course

Kirby Air Riders


Jeux de Sports

EA Sports Madden NFL 26 -------------------------------------------14/08/25***
Inazuma Eleven Victory Road --------------------------------------21/08/25
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater --------------------------------------------- Ete 2025
EA Sports FC -----------------------------------------------------------------2025***
NBA 2K -------------------------------------------------------------------------2025***
WWE 2K***---------------------------------------------------------------------2025***


Jeux de Combat

Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection*** -------------------------------------2025
Virtua Fighter R.E.V.O*** ---------------------------------------------------N.C


Beat them Up

Hyrule Warriors : Les Chroniques du Sceau ---------------------Fin 2025***
Marvel Cosmic Invasion ----------------------------------------------------2025***
Spine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------2025*


Inclassables

Cookie Clicker---------------------------------------------------------------Fin 2025
Paper Sky--------------------------------------------------------------------Fin 2025
Drag X Drive-----------------------------------------------------------------Fin 2025
Fur Squad Squadron* (Starfox-like) ------------------------------Fin 2025




ORDRE ALPHABETIQUE

007 First Light*** (ancien nom Project 007)
Aurascope
Bestiario*
Borderlands 4
Castle of Heart : Retold*
Cookie Clicker
Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion***
Donkey Kong Bananza* : sortie le 17 juillet 2025
Drag x Drive
Dragon Quest I & II HD Remake : sortie le 30 octobre 2025
EA Sports FC 26
EA Sports Madden NFL 26 + Deluxe Edition***
Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition + DLC Treetrucmuche*** 2025
Enter the Gungeon 2
Farming Simulator + DLCs
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
Fur Squadron Phoenix* (StarFox-like)
Goodnight Universe
Hades 2*
Hollow Knight: Silksong***
Human Fall Flat 2
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment***
Inazuma Eleven Victory Road
Kirby Air Riders
Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World
Little Lands
Marvel Cosmic Invasion***
Maseylia : Echoes of the past*
Mechanimals
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition***

Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection* (20 versions du jeu incluses Arcade + console + portables)

Mouse Work
My Time At Evershine*
NBA 2K***
No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files***
Obakeidoro 2: Chase & Seek
Paper Spy*
Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Professor Layton and the New World of Steam***
Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
Reanimal***
Shadow Labyrinth*
Sonic x Shadow Generations
Spine*
Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions*
Star Wars Outlaws***
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster
Super Mario Party gens bourrés + Gens bourrés devant TV***
Tamagotchi Plaza
The Duskbloods***
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Two Point Museum
Virtua Fighter R.E.V.O***
WWE 2K***
Wild Hearts S***
Witchbrook
Yooka Replaylee
Ys X: Nordics (Japon uniquement pour l’instant)
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_uTOjwFVv0
    tags :
    posted the 06/17/2025 at 09:25 PM by solarr
    comments (25)
    micheljackson posted the 06/17/2025 at 09:56 PM
    Que des portages et des remakes dont la plupart peuvent tourner sans problème technique sur Switch 1, exemple au hasard : Silksong et Dragon Quest I & II HD Remake, elle est vraiment pitoyable cette liste.
    mercure7 posted the 06/17/2025 at 10:01 PM
    Quelques jeux sympas dans le lot, faut être honnête, mais comme le dit très justement Michel, bcp de portages et de trucs qui n'ont techniquement pas besoin d'une Switch 2 pour être joués. . .
    kikoo31 posted the 06/17/2025 at 10:05 PM
    si c'est ça 2025 et 2026
    c'est pas foufou
    ravyxxs posted the 06/17/2025 at 10:06 PM
    The Duskbloods

    J'espère pour vous que ça sera de la bombe, parce que c'est pas folichon depuis l'annonce et les interviews.
    thelastone posted the 06/17/2025 at 10:16 PM
    J'espère qu'il y aura Tekken a un moment
    jenicris posted the 06/17/2025 at 10:21 PM
    Mouais
    nigel posted the 06/17/2025 at 10:25 PM
    Curieux de voir la tête de FF7 Remake quand même. Si Square Enix fait des efforts, y rejouer en mode portable j'avoue que je dis pas non. Maintenant faudrait voir aussi si ils comptent sortir la trilogie dessus ou non.
    wazaaabi posted the 06/17/2025 at 10:35 PM
    Je vais prendre Donkey Kong
    Je ferais sûrement Elden Ring. Vu la taille du jeu j’aurais plus de temps d’y jouer en nomade .
    Hyrule Warrior aussi vivement .
    Silksong et Hades 2 obligé sur Switch 2 aussi
    Metroid prime 4 évidemment

    Ça va m’occuper un moment
    k13a posted the 06/17/2025 at 10:56 PM
    Celui que j'attends le plus est Metroid Prime 4. Je vais prendre aussi DK Bananza. Yooka Replaylee possiblement je vais le prendre et peut être un ou deux autres jeux dans cette liste.
    thelastone posted the 06/17/2025 at 11:02 PM
    Kratoszeus Tu fais exactement la même avec Sony.
    solarr posted the 06/17/2025 at 11:22 PM
    thelastone k13a wazaaabi nigel jenicris thelastone ravyxxs kikoo31 mercure7
    micheljackson UP classés par thème
    suzukube posted the 06/17/2025 at 11:56 PM
    Est-ce que tu peux indiquer les jeux en Game Key Card et ceux qui ne le sont pas ? Car je n'achèterais pas les GKC plus de 49,99 € et les jeux carte au maximum 69,99 € merciiiiii d'avance !
    suzukube posted the 06/17/2025 at 11:57 PM
    Sonic x Shadow Generations est déjà sorti c'est une GKC je l'ai vu en Martinique à 59,99 €
    suzukube posted the 06/17/2025 at 11:59 PM
    Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition + DLC Treetrucmuche*** 2025
    MAIS C'EST PAS BÊTE DU TOUT SI LA GKC EST VENDUE 45 € CA VA ETRE COOL SINON JE DOIS ACHETER LE DLC SUR MA XBOX
    suzukube posted the 06/18/2025 at 12:01 AM
    thelastone Tekken 8 ?
    solarr posted the 06/18/2025 at 12:23 AM
    suzukube Je peux tout aussi bien
    indiquer les jeux qui ne le sont pas, ce sera plus rapide.
    micheljackson posted the 06/18/2025 at 12:43 AM
    On peut peut-être espérer un remake d'OoT en 2028 pour ses 30 ans...
    Il y aura sûrement un bundle avec une Switch 2 à joycons dorés ...
    Ce qui laisse supposer une sortie de la Switch 2 OLED pas avant 2029
    kikoo31 posted the 06/18/2025 at 12:49 AM
    solarr meilleur
    k13a posted the 06/18/2025 at 01:13 AM
    solarr Cool de l'avoir fait par thème, je me rend comptes que j'avais manqué deux, trois jeux qui m'intéresse dans la liste.

    micheljackson Je serais partant pour un remake de OoT en 2028 et pour 2030 celui de Majora's Mask. Cependant pas au détriment de nouveau Zelda. J'espère avoir un nouveau 3D et un 2D sur Switch 2.
    suzukube posted the 06/18/2025 at 01:39 AM
    Drag X Drive === Pas de cartouche full demat'
    suzukube posted the 06/18/2025 at 01:41 AM
    L'excellent monster Hunter Like Wild Hearts S : Game Key Card https://amzn.to/3ZBwiWQ
    suzukube posted the 06/18/2025 at 01:43 AM
    Star Wars Outlaws Game Key Card : https://amzn.to/405ohcH
    suzukube posted the 06/18/2025 at 01:44 AM
    Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma c'est le jeu complet sur cartouche c'est Marvelous qui fait le jeu s'il vous plait soutenez les : https://amzn.to/4jVnhPs
    suzukube posted the 06/18/2025 at 01:46 AM
    DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D REMAKE Carte clé de jeu + 69 € https://amzn.to/3STqrIH
    suzukube posted the 06/18/2025 at 01:48 AM
    Y'a un truc bizarre avec les nintendo Switch 2 edition, j'ai l'impression que ce ne sont pas des cartes Switch 2 de 64Go... Si ? Pkoi c'est moins cher ?Et comment ça fonctionne sur Switch 1 ?! Ex : Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar https://amzn.to/4l4fzUm
