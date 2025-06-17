3 étoiles, les valeurs sûres
1 étoile, à surveiller
Jeux d'action / Aventure
Wild Hearts S*** -----------------------------------------------------25/07/25
Star Wars Outlaws*** ------------------------------------------04/09/25
Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion*** ----------------------05/09/25
007 First Light*** (ancien nom Project 007) ------------------2026
Splatoon Raiders*** -------------------------------------------------------N.C
Jeux de Tir
Borderlands 4 --------------------------------------------------------------2025
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition*** ------ 2025
RPG
Raidou REMASTERED (spinoff Shin MEgami Tentsei) -----19/06/25
Ys X: Nordics -----------------------------------------------------------31/07/25
Pokemon Legends Z.A*** -------------------------------------------16/10/25
Dragon Quest I & II HD Remake ----------------------------------30/10/25
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade -----------------------------------2025
Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition + DLC Treetrucmuche*** ----2025
Bestiario* 2026*
Rogue-like
Hadès II -----------------------------------------------------------------------2025***
Enter the Gungeon 2 ------------------------------------------------------2026
Mechanimals ------------------------------------------------------------------N.C
Tamagochi Plaza -------------------------------------------------------27/06/25
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar -----------------------------------27/08/25
Witchbrook ----------------------------------------------------------------fin 2025
My Time At Evershine --------------------------------------------------fin 2025*
Gestion/Simulation/stratégie
Tamagochi Plaza ----------------------------------------------------27/06/2025
Story of Season Grand Bazar ------------------------------------27/08/2025
Witchbrook --------------------------------------------------------------------2025
My Time At Evershine ------------------------------------------------------2025*
Farming Simulator -----------------------------------------------------------2025
Two Point Museum ----------------------------------------------------------2025
Little Lands ---------------------------------------------------------------------N.C
Les Jeux de plateformes
Donkey Kong Bananza --------------------------------------------17/07/2025***
Shadow Labyrinth ---------------------------------------------------18/07/2025*
Kirby & Le monde oublié ------------------------------------------28/08/2025***
Castle Of Heart : Retold ----------------------------------------------Ete 2025*
Yooka Replaylee -------------------------------------------------------------2025
Reanimal ----------------------------------------------------------------------2025*
Aurascope ---------------------------------------------------------------------2025
HollowKnight : silksong ----------------------------------------------------2025***
Human Fall Flat 2 -----------------------------------------------------------2026
Maseiya Echoes of The Past ---------------------------------------------2026*
Jeux narratifs/enquête
No Sleep For Kanama Date (créateur de Zero escape) -- 25/07/2025***
Goodnight Universe ---------------------------------------------------------2025***
Professeur Layton & Le Nouveau Monde à Vapeur -----------------2025***
les Jeux Multiplayer
Super Mario Party Gens bourrés + Gens bourrés devant TV 24/07/25***
Mouse Work --------------------------------------------------------------------2025
Starseeker Astroneer Expeditions ----------------------------------------2026*
The Duskbloods ---------------------------------------------------------------2026*
Jeux de Course
Kirby Air Riders
Jeux de Sports
EA Sports Madden NFL 26 -------------------------------------------14/08/25***
Inazuma Eleven Victory Road --------------------------------------21/08/25
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater --------------------------------------------- Ete 2025
EA Sports FC -----------------------------------------------------------------2025***
NBA 2K -------------------------------------------------------------------------2025***
WWE 2K***---------------------------------------------------------------------2025***
Hyrule Warriors : Les Chroniques du Sceau ---------------------Fin 2025***
Marvel Cosmic Invasion ----------------------------------------------------2025***
Spine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------2025*
Inclassables
Cookie Clicker---------------------------------------------------------------Fin 2025
Paper Sky--------------------------------------------------------------------Fin 2025
Drag X Drive-----------------------------------------------------------------Fin 2025
Fur Squad Squadron* (Starfox-like) ------------------------------Fin 2025
c'est pas foufou
J'espère pour vous que ça sera de la bombe, parce que c'est pas folichon depuis l'annonce et les interviews.
Je ferais sûrement Elden Ring. Vu la taille du jeu j’aurais plus de temps d’y jouer en nomade .
Hyrule Warrior aussi vivement .
Silksong et Hades 2 obligé sur Switch 2 aussi
Metroid prime 4 évidemment
Ça va m’occuper un moment
micheljackson UP classés par thème
MAIS C'EST PAS BÊTE DU TOUT SI LA GKC EST VENDUE 45 € CA VA ETRE COOL SINON JE DOIS ACHETER LE DLC SUR MA XBOX
indiquer les jeux qui ne le sont pas, ce sera plus rapide.
Il y aura sûrement un bundle avec une Switch 2 à joycons dorés ...
Ce qui laisse supposer une sortie de la Switch 2 OLED pas avant 2029
micheljackson Je serais partant pour un remake de OoT en 2028 et pour 2030 celui de Majora's Mask. Cependant pas au détriment de nouveau Zelda. J'espère avoir un nouveau 3D et un 2D sur Switch 2.