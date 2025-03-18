profile
Cat's Eye: Premier Trailer du nouvel anime
Cat's Eye reviendra dans un nouvel anime (en exclusivité sur Disney+ au Japon) en Septembre prochain.



    posted the 03/18/2025 at 10:49 AM by guiguif
    comments (16)
    kujiraldine posted the 03/18/2025 at 11:01 AM
    Le logo Disney + m'a surpris. Si j'avais vu Netflix, je n'aurais pas tiqué. Ils ont déjà diffusé de l'OAV japonais chez Disney ? J'ai pas suivi.
    shirou posted the 03/18/2025 at 11:04 AM
    C'est du 2025 mais ils ont réussi a garder une vibe Old School, c'est cool je trouve pour ce genre d'anime qui est (surement) fait pour les vieux fans
    pharrell posted the 03/18/2025 at 11:07 AM
    Je préfère largement la série de TF1
    jaysennnin posted the 03/18/2025 at 11:21 AM
    pharrell vade retro satanas
    jaysennnin posted the 03/18/2025 at 11:22 AM
    kujiraldine ils ont pas beaucoup d'anime mais ils font de bon choix, The Fable est un de ceux que j'ai bien aimé
    chronokami posted the 03/18/2025 at 11:23 AM
    Shirou c'est vraiment bien. J'ai déjà beaucoup aimé Urusei Yatsura et Ranma.
    kujiraldine posted the 03/18/2025 at 11:30 AM
    jaysennnin : Ok! Merci pour l'info.

    pharrell : J'avoue, au début je t'ai cru. Et quand j'ai compris que c'était une blague, j'ai ri.
    bladagun posted the 03/18/2025 at 11:42 AM
    Franchement entre ça et ranma ça fait plaisir
    idd posted the 03/18/2025 at 12:07 PM
    si c'est comme la nouvelle version de Ranma 1/2 et Lamu je regarde direct
    pharrell posted the 03/18/2025 at 12:09 PM
    kujiraldine
    shirou posted the 03/18/2025 at 12:16 PM
    chronokami J'ai pas encore regardé les nouvelles versions de Urusei Yatsura et Ranma mais c'est prévu dans ma liste d'anime
    kadaj68800 posted the 03/18/2025 at 12:36 PM
    kujiraldine Bleach TYBW, Time Shadows, adapté du manga Summer Time Rendering, Undead Unluck, No Longer Rangers, Ishura, Tengoku DaÏmakyo..... je déteste encore plus Disney pour le fait qu'ils aient réussi à obtenir les droits de diffusion de très bons animés...
    sonilka posted the 03/18/2025 at 12:50 PM
    Toujours cet aspect lisse, lumineux et propre typique de beaucoup trop d'animes actuels. Bon après peu importe je ne suis pas fan de la série. J'ai revu quelques épisodes de l'époque et bon sang que c'est mauvais. Autant j'arrive à regarder City Hunter (y compris en VF) autant CE c'est pas possible.
    famimax posted the 03/18/2025 at 12:56 PM
    Non mais c’est moi ou ce chara design est pourrit ?
    ladysegaga posted the 03/18/2025 at 01:12 PM
    La réorchestration par Ado est juste sublime.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xH-z0eHNmJ0
    rendan posted the 03/18/2025 at 01:26 PM
    Ça va être ÉNORME
