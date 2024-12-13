profile
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
articles : 6364
visites since opening : 10921811
guiguif > blog
Fumito Ueda (Ico) montre enfin son nouveau jeu
Édité par Epic Games, le nouveau jeu de Fumito Ueda a été teasé lors des Game Awards.


    noctis
    posted the 12/13/2024 at 01:32 AM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    noctis posted the 12/13/2024 at 01:38 AM
    omg
