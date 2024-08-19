accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
articles :
6244
visites since opening :
10587648
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Tormented Souls 2: 24 Minutes de Gameplay
La suite du très bon survival-horror Tormented Souls se montre via 24 minutes de gameplay.
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
marchand2sable
,
adamjensen
,
toastinambour
posted the 08/19/2024 at 09:46 PM by
guiguif
comments (
4
)
kujotaro
posted
the 08/19/2024 at 10:01 PM
Très stylé. Faut que je fasse le 1.
adamjensen
posted
the 08/19/2024 at 10:05 PM
Le 1 était une très bonne surprise, j'espère que le 2 sera au moins tout aussi bon.
marchand2sable
posted
the 08/19/2024 at 10:46 PM
Je regarde rien, le premier est le meilleur RE-Like indé. Day one et j'ai entièrement confiance
terminagore
posted
the 08/19/2024 at 11:15 PM
Le 1 était cool, mais certaines énigmes étaient vraiment trop tordues, et manquaient parfois même de logique.
J’espère qu’ils auront mieux calibré les choses sur cette suite.
