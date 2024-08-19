profile
Tormented Souls 2: 24 Minutes de Gameplay
La suite du très bon survival-horror Tormented Souls se montre via 24 minutes de gameplay.

    marchand2sable, adamjensen, toastinambour
    posted the 08/19/2024 at 09:46 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    kujotaro posted the 08/19/2024 at 10:01 PM
    Très stylé. Faut que je fasse le 1.
    adamjensen posted the 08/19/2024 at 10:05 PM
    Le 1 était une très bonne surprise, j'espère que le 2 sera au moins tout aussi bon.
    marchand2sable posted the 08/19/2024 at 10:46 PM
    Je regarde rien, le premier est le meilleur RE-Like indé. Day one et j'ai entièrement confiance
    terminagore posted the 08/19/2024 at 11:15 PM
    Le 1 était cool, mais certaines énigmes étaient vraiment trop tordues, et manquaient parfois même de logique.
    J’espère qu’ils auront mieux calibré les choses sur cette suite.
