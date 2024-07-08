accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
PSVR2: l'adaptateur PC disponible
L'adaptateur PC pour le PSVR2 est disponible depuis aujourd'hui pour 59,99 euros en magasins.
A vous les joies de jouer a Half-Life Alyx, a Beat Saber sans limite de musiques ect...
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
kujiraldine
,
minbox
posted the 08/07/2024 at 06:22 PM by
guiguif
comments (
2
)
famimax
posted
the 08/07/2024 at 06:51 PM
Il faut quoi comme cable a prendre ? Ce truc par exp :
https://www.amazon.fr/iVanky-C%C3%A2ble-DisplayPort-vers-Display/dp/B07JQKWX3C/
51love
posted
the 08/07/2024 at 08:54 PM
J'étais prêt à revendre mon reverb g2 si le casqu en vallait la peine afin de mutualiser la VR PC et PS5 chez moi.
Mais j'ai trouvé la qualité de la grille, la résolution, nettement moins bonne sur le PSVR 2, un prix élevé et des jeux aux abonnés absents...
Quel déception..
J'aimerais supporter un peu plus le développement d'expérience VR, mais faut quand même qu'on m'en donne l'occasion..
Alyx tjs pas sur PS5...
