profile
Jeux Vidéo
279
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
181
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6234
visites since opening : 10547968
guiguif > blog
all
PSVR2: l'adaptateur PC disponible
L'adaptateur PC pour le PSVR2 est disponible depuis aujourd'hui pour 59,99 euros en magasins.

A vous les joies de jouer a Half-Life Alyx, a Beat Saber sans limite de musiques ect...





    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kujiraldine, minbox
    posted the 08/07/2024 at 06:22 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    famimax posted the 08/07/2024 at 06:51 PM
    Il faut quoi comme cable a prendre ? Ce truc par exp :

    https://www.amazon.fr/iVanky-C%C3%A2ble-DisplayPort-vers-Display/dp/B07JQKWX3C/
    51love posted the 08/07/2024 at 08:54 PM
    J'étais prêt à revendre mon reverb g2 si le casqu en vallait la peine afin de mutualiser la VR PC et PS5 chez moi.

    Mais j'ai trouvé la qualité de la grille, la résolution, nettement moins bonne sur le PSVR 2, un prix élevé et des jeux aux abonnés absents...

    Quel déception..

    J'aimerais supporter un peu plus le développement d'expérience VR, mais faut quand même qu'on m'en donne l'occasion..

    Alyx tjs pas sur PS5...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo