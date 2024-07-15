accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
articles :
5242
visites since opening :
8390387
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Une semaine qui va réveiller la morosité de ce début Juillet ?
Darkest Dungeon II
Il sort maintenant aussi sur consoles PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch / Aujourd'hui
Gestalt : Steam & Cinder
Il sort officiellement sur PC le 16 Juillet 2024 / Demo dispo
Bō : Path of the Teal Lotus
Il sort PC/PS5/XSX/Switch le 17 Juillet 2024
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Splintered Fate
Une exclusivité temporaire console Switch / 17 Juillet 2024
SCHiM
Il sort sur PCPS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch / 18 Juillet
Dungeons of Hinterberg
Il est sort sur PC/XSX, directement dans le Gamepass / 18 Juillet
Pour finir la semaine en beauté (?) : Kunitsu-Gami : Path of the Goddess
Il sort sur PC/PS5/PS/XSX/XOne le 19 Juillet
Bonus :
Pour les abonnés PlayStation Plus Premium : Jeanne d'Arc
Un jeu de rôle tactique développé par Level-5 sortie sur PSP.
Il sort pour la première fois en Europe le 16 Juillet.
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
idd
,
gaeon
,
clivekunn
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
killia
posted the 07/15/2024 at 09:35 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
fiveagainstone
posted
the 07/15/2024 at 10:06 AM
Darkest Dungeon II sort aujourd'hui je crois.
Donc ouais c'est pas mal tout ça, à voir les tests.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 07/15/2024 at 10:08 AM
fiveagainstone
tu as raison, je vais rajouter.
derno
posted
the 07/15/2024 at 12:02 PM
moi j'ai reçu mon ace combat 7 la semaine dernière sur switch et j'en suis très content.....mais oui ça fait un moment que je n'avais pas eu de nouveaux jeux, il était temps^^
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 07/15/2024 at 12:07 PM
Je connaissais pas Gestalt : Steam & Cinder il y a une démo sur steam je vais tester ! Merci pour la découverte;
malroth
posted
the 07/15/2024 at 12:52 PM
oh top je ne connaissais pas Gestal
merci beaucoup, je vais tester la démo
sonilka
posted
the 07/15/2024 at 02:30 PM
Jeanne d'Arc c'est comme VP Lenneth, c'est chiant que ca reste exclu aux abonnés Premium et que ca ne sorte pas ailleurs (notamment sur Switch).
