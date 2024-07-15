profile
all
Une semaine qui va réveiller la morosité de ce début Juillet ?


Darkest Dungeon II

Il sort maintenant aussi sur consoles PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch / Aujourd'hui


Gestalt : Steam & Cinder

Il sort officiellement sur PC le 16 Juillet 2024 / Demo dispo


Bō : Path of the Teal Lotus

Il sort PC/PS5/XSX/Switch le 17 Juillet 2024


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Splintered Fate

Une exclusivité temporaire console Switch / 17 Juillet 2024


SCHiM

Il sort sur PCPS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch / 18 Juillet


Dungeons of Hinterberg

Il est sort sur PC/XSX, directement dans le Gamepass / 18 Juillet


Pour finir la semaine en beauté (?) : Kunitsu-Gami : Path of the Goddess

Il sort sur PC/PS5/PS/XSX/XOne le 19 Juillet


Bonus :
Pour les abonnés PlayStation Plus Premium : Jeanne d'Arc
Un jeu de rôle tactique développé par Level-5 sortie sur PSP.
Il sort pour la première fois en Europe le 16 Juillet.
    posted the 07/15/2024 at 09:35 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    fiveagainstone posted the 07/15/2024 at 10:06 AM
    Darkest Dungeon II sort aujourd'hui je crois.
    Donc ouais c'est pas mal tout ça, à voir les tests.
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/15/2024 at 10:08 AM
    fiveagainstone tu as raison, je vais rajouter.
    derno posted the 07/15/2024 at 12:02 PM
    moi j'ai reçu mon ace combat 7 la semaine dernière sur switch et j'en suis très content.....mais oui ça fait un moment que je n'avais pas eu de nouveaux jeux, il était temps^^
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 07/15/2024 at 12:07 PM
    Je connaissais pas Gestalt : Steam & Cinder il y a une démo sur steam je vais tester ! Merci pour la découverte;
    malroth posted the 07/15/2024 at 12:52 PM
    oh top je ne connaissais pas Gestal

    merci beaucoup, je vais tester la démo
    sonilka posted the 07/15/2024 at 02:30 PM
    Jeanne d'Arc c'est comme VP Lenneth, c'est chiant que ca reste exclu aux abonnés Premium et que ca ne sorte pas ailleurs (notamment sur Switch).
