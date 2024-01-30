accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
Sony annonce un nouveau jeu sur PS5, mais aussi Xbox et Switch
Jez Corden avait rais... ouais bon c'est MLB The Show 24 calmez-vous
(toujours rien sur PC)
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
newtechnix
posted the 01/30/2024 at 08:22 PM by
guiguif
comments (
9
)
midomashakil
posted
the 01/30/2024 at 08:26 PM
Et day one sur gamepass!!
liberty
posted
the 01/30/2024 at 08:41 PM
Je comprend pas pourquoi ils ne sortent pas le jeu sur PC. EA avait fait la même chose pendant plusieurs années avec les jeux de la série Madden... Probablement la peur des Mod sur les joueurs ou un truc comme ca, mais y a les jeux de foot et de Basket
zekk
posted
the 01/30/2024 at 08:50 PM
wickette
posted
the 01/30/2024 at 09:05 PM
Contractuellement obligés de le faire en multisupport avec la MLB
je dirai meme
tripy73
posted
the 01/30/2024 at 09:26 PM
wickette
: c'est exactement ça.
khawaz
posted
the 01/30/2024 at 09:32 PM
Bah alors, Sony n'est même pas capable de faire plier MLB pour avoir l'exclusivité ? Je croyais qu'ils terrorisaient les studios moi
newtechnix
posted
the 01/30/2024 at 10:07 PM
battossai
posted
the 01/30/2024 at 10:15 PM
En même temps vu le potentiel de ventes aux States et Japon mieux vaut qu'il soit multi-support.
Comme COD chez Xbox.
Rendre exclusif ne fera pas vendre plus de consoles mais remportera gros niveau ventes software.
ippoyabuki
posted
the 01/30/2024 at 10:19 PM
Vous allez faire la blague et les surpris chaque année ?
