profile
Jeux Vidéo
277
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
181
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6057
visites since opening : 9926809
guiguif > blog
all
Sony annonce un nouveau jeu sur PS5, mais aussi Xbox et Switch
Jez Corden avait rais... ouais bon c'est MLB The Show 24 calmez-vous (toujours rien sur PC)

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    minbox, newtechnix
    posted the 01/30/2024 at 08:22 PM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    midomashakil posted the 01/30/2024 at 08:26 PM
    Et day one sur gamepass!!
    liberty posted the 01/30/2024 at 08:41 PM
    Je comprend pas pourquoi ils ne sortent pas le jeu sur PC. EA avait fait la même chose pendant plusieurs années avec les jeux de la série Madden... Probablement la peur des Mod sur les joueurs ou un truc comme ca, mais y a les jeux de foot et de Basket
    zekk posted the 01/30/2024 at 08:50 PM
    wickette posted the 01/30/2024 at 09:05 PM
    Contractuellement obligés de le faire en multisupport avec la MLB je dirai meme
    tripy73 posted the 01/30/2024 at 09:26 PM
    wickette : c'est exactement ça.
    khawaz posted the 01/30/2024 at 09:32 PM
    Bah alors, Sony n'est même pas capable de faire plier MLB pour avoir l'exclusivité ? Je croyais qu'ils terrorisaient les studios moi
    newtechnix posted the 01/30/2024 at 10:07 PM
    battossai posted the 01/30/2024 at 10:15 PM
    En même temps vu le potentiel de ventes aux States et Japon mieux vaut qu'il soit multi-support.

    Comme COD chez Xbox.
    Rendre exclusif ne fera pas vendre plus de consoles mais remportera gros niveau ventes software.
    ippoyabuki posted the 01/30/2024 at 10:19 PM
    Vous allez faire la blague et les surpris chaque année ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo