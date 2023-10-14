profile
Jeux Vidéo
276
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
articles : 5980
visites since opening : 9602313
guiguif > blog
Sumimasen Turbo #8: Sandland, Infinity Strash, Ys X, Actu ect...
Nouvelle emission avec entre autre Sandland le film, Le Garçon et le Heron, Infinity Strash, Baten Kaitos, Ys X, actu ect...

    4
    Likes
    yogfei, angelsduck, plistter, kisukesan
    posted the 10/14/2023 at 10:10 AM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    victornewman posted the 10/14/2023 at 10:30 AM
    quel générique !!!
    kisukesan posted the 10/14/2023 at 12:10 PM
    Je suis surpris et rassuré par leur retour sur infinity strash
    hyoga57 posted the 10/14/2023 at 12:26 PM
    Le Ys X, ils l’ont kiffé. Même Greg qui trouvait le VIII trop long (lol) et répétitif.
    ippoyabuki posted the 10/14/2023 at 12:37 PM
    C'est les blaireaux qui composaient le site gamekult ?
