name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 5931
visites since opening : 9479101
Les sorties de jeux en éditions physiques du mois chez JustForGames
Les sorties de jeux en physiques du mois chez Just For Games








    killia, popomolos, escobar
    posted the 09/07/2023 at 05:06 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    dormir13hparjour posted the 09/07/2023 at 05:22 PM
    Pas de BG3 PS5 ?
    guiguif posted the 09/07/2023 at 05:25 PM
    dormir13hparjour Surement un jour, juste confirmé au Japon
    fdestroyer posted the 09/07/2023 at 06:38 PM
    Quoii ya un Slaps n bean 2?!?

    Trop bien! Je savais même pas qu'il existait et le voilà en boîte !
    vfries posted the 09/07/2023 at 06:43 PM
    D'ailleurs pas mal de promo sur le site :
    Relayer 10€, trails of cold steel 10€, the surge 2 à 5€ et d'autres jeux.

    Je prendrai sûrement Neon white et vernal edge (s'il est bien).
    losz posted the 09/07/2023 at 06:49 PM
    Anonymous Code, Neon White et Redemption reapers, mais bon plus tard à petit prix.
