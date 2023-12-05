Le Summer Games Fest arrive a grand pas (8 Juin) et Geoff Keighley dévoile la liste des particiants qui devraient nous dévoiler au moins un nouveau trailer d'un de leurs jeux:
- Activision
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna
- Bandai Namco
- Behaviour
- Capcom
- CD Projekt Red
- Devolver
- Digital Extremes
- Disney
- EA
- Epic Games
- Focus
- Gearbox Publishing
- Grinding Gear Games
- hoyoverse
- Kabam
- Larian
- Level Infinite
- Magic the Gathering
- Neowiz
- Netflix
- Nexon
- Niantic
- North Beach Games
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Second Dinner
- Sega
- Paradox
- Pearl Abyss
- Phoenix Labs
- Plaion
- PlayStation
- Pocket Pair
- Razer
- Smilegate
- Square Enix
- Stema
-Techland
- Tribeca Festival
- Ubisoft
- Warner Bros. Games
- Xbox
posted the 05/12/2023 at 09:55 AM by guiguif