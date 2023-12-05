Le Summer Games Fest arrive a grand pas (8 Juin) et Geoff Keighley dévoile la liste des particiants qui devraient nous dévoiler au moins un nouveau trailer d'un de leurs jeux:



- Activision

- Amazon Games

- Annapurna

- Bandai Namco

- Behaviour

- Capcom

- CD Projekt Red

- Devolver

- Digital Extremes

- Disney

- EA

- Epic Games

- Focus

- Gearbox Publishing

- Grinding Gear Games

- hoyoverse

- Kabam

- Larian

- Level Infinite

- Magic the Gathering

- Neowiz

- Netflix

- Nexon

- Niantic

- North Beach Games

- Samsung Gaming Hub

- Second Dinner

- Sega

- Paradox

- Pearl Abyss

- Phoenix Labs

- Plaion

- PlayStation

- Pocket Pair

- Razer

- Smilegate

- Square Enix

- Stema

-Techland

- Tribeca Festival

- Ubisoft

- Warner Bros. Games

- Xbox