Summer Games Fest: La Liste des Participants
Le Summer Games Fest arrive a grand pas (8 Juin) et Geoff Keighley dévoile la liste des particiants qui devraient nous dévoiler au moins un nouveau trailer d'un de leurs jeux:

- Activision
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna
- Bandai Namco
- Behaviour
- Capcom
- CD Projekt Red
- Devolver
- Digital Extremes
- Disney
- EA
- Epic Games
- Focus
- Gearbox Publishing
- Grinding Gear Games
- hoyoverse
- Kabam
- Larian
- Level Infinite
- Magic the Gathering
- Neowiz
- Netflix
- Nexon
- Niantic
- North Beach Games
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Second Dinner
- Sega
- Paradox
- Pearl Abyss
- Phoenix Labs
- Plaion
- PlayStation
- Pocket Pair
- Razer
- Smilegate
- Square Enix
- Stema
-Techland
- Tribeca Festival
- Ubisoft
- Warner Bros. Games
- Xbox
https://noisypixel.net/summer-games-fest-2023-confirms-over-40-partners/
    posted the 05/12/2023 at 09:55 AM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    sora78 posted the 05/12/2023 at 09:58 AM
    Playstation surement pour des pubs et l'annonce de portages PC
    newtechnix posted the 05/12/2023 at 10:12 AM
    WOOOOOooooooorlDDDddd PPPREEEEmmiiiiiEEERRRRR on va en bouffer
    axlenz posted the 05/12/2023 at 10:13 AM
    Petite question. Quand il cite Disney, Disney est un éditeur ? Je pensais qu'ils prêtaient juste leurs licences à d'autres studios pour leur faire des jeux ou tout simplement s'ils en faisaient la demande
    newtechnix posted the 05/12/2023 at 10:17 AM
    axlenz +1 oui c'est bizarre
    newtechnix posted the 05/12/2023 at 10:18 AM
    axlenz dans l'article il semblerait que cela soit en raison de Kingdom hearts
