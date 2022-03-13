profile
Tunic et Anno sortent cette semaine, allez-vous les acheter ?
Tunic sortira Mercredi sur PC/consoles Microsoft, allez-vous l'acheter ?



1/ Oui Day One.
2/ J'attends les critiques.
3/ Non merci.
4/ Quand il aura baissé de prix.
5/ Autre réponse

ANNO sortira Jeudi sur PC/consoles Sony, allez-vous l'acheter ?



1/ Oui Day One.
2/ J'attends les critiques.
3/ Non merci.
4/ Quand il aura baissé de prix.
5/ Autre réponse

PS : Toute ressemblance avec un autre article existant, encore une fois, serait purement fortuite.
    allanoix posted the 03/13/2022 at 08:02 PM
    Gamepass?
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/13/2022 at 08:03 PM
    allanoix https://xbox-mag.net/2022/02/28/tunic-ne-sera-pas-disponible-dans-le-game-pass/
    liberty posted the 03/13/2022 at 08:09 PM
    WHAT ??? JE CROYAIS QUE TUNIC SORTAIT SUR LE GAME PASS !
    cliana posted the 03/13/2022 at 08:31 PM
    Alors oui je nique mais sans cockring.
    randyofmana posted the 03/13/2022 at 08:40 PM
    3 - Ni l'un ni l'autre, j'ai d'autres priorités !
    destati posted the 03/13/2022 at 08:43 PM
    cliana Je t'adore !
    tokito posted the 03/13/2022 at 08:45 PM
    Mauvais timing pour Tunic
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/13/2022 at 09:15 PM
    non
    losz posted the 03/13/2022 at 09:16 PM
    Ah oui Tunic je pensais que c'était un jeu gamepass, du coup je passe ou à tout petit prix...
    keiku posted the 03/13/2022 at 09:49 PM
    5 pour tunic quand il sortira sur playstation d'ici 3 a 6 mois
    hyoga57 posted the 03/13/2022 at 09:51 PM
    Oui pour Anno, mais pas day-one.

    Pour Tunic, ce sera quand il sortira en boîte sur PS4/PS5.
