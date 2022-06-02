1. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise – 2,350,693 / NOUVEAU

2. [NSW] Pokemon Diamant Etincellant / Perle Scintillante – 2,313,115 / NOUVEAU

3. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 1,266,477 / 2,499,500

4. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 971,418 / NOUVEAU

5. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 904,685 / 2,991,690

6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 815,174 / 4,272,357

7. [NSW] Minecraft – 708,670 / 2,411,591

8. [NSW] Animal Crossing: Nouveau Horizons – 704,134 / 7,082,237

9. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 628,538 / NOUVEAU

10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 610,964 / 4,624,138

11. [NSW] Pokemon Epée / Bouclier – 381,848 / 4,262,438

12. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Games – 352,133 / 871,782

13. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town – 318,331 / NOUVEAU

14. [NSW] New Pokemon Snap – 312,931 / NOUVEAU

15. [NSW] Super Mario Party – 306,590 / 2,036,386

16. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 305,016 / 3,993,405

17. [NSW] Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – 278,747 / NOUVEAU

18. [NSW] Miitopia – 274,912 / NOUVEAU

19. [NSW] L'Atelier du jeu vidéo – 274,221 / NOUVEAU

20. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2 – 242,876 / NOUVEAU

21. [NSW] eBaseball Professional Yakyuu Spirits 2021: Grand Slam – 223,833 / NOUVEAU

22. [PS4] Tales of Arise – 220,122 / NOUVEAU

23. [PS4] Resident Evil Village – 206,312 / NOUVEAU

24. [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi – 199,646 / NOUVEAU

25. [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush – 198,426 / NOUVEAU

26. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 192,518 / NOUVEAU

27. [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! – 187,423 / NOUVEAU

28. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 181,037 / 1,909,074

29. [PS4] NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… – 175,792 / NOUVEAU

30. [PS4] Lost Judgment – 163,607 / NOUVEAU

31. [NSW] Cérébrale Académie : bataille de méninges – 155,023 / NOUVEAU

33. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 145,871 / 1,129,729

34. [NSW] Bravely Default II – 144,614 / NOUVEAU

35. [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! – 142,161 / NOUVEAU

36. [NSW] Rune Factory 5 – 140,391 / NOUVEAU

37. [NSW] Metroid Dread – 140,330 / NOUVEAU

38. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 – 139,980 / 1,174,861

39. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 139,146 / 601,952

40. [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2 – 134,919 / 167,714

41. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Version Nouveau prix) – 132,247 / 165,686

42. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat – 126,373 / 213,813

43. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 125,450 / 2,301,495

44. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 119,330 / 611,950

45. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – 116,296 / 670,856

46. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version – 113,231 / 657,698

47. [NSW] Super Robot Wars 30 – 96,094 / NOUVEAU

48. [NSW] Little Nightmares II – 95,018 / NOUVEAU

49. [NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon – 94,462 / NOUVEAU

50. [NSW] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A Nouveau Power Awakens Set – 92,054 / NOUVEAU

52. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 90,346 / 815,317

55. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 84,278 / 948,200

56. [NSW] Samurai Warriors 5 – 82,104 / NOUVEAU

57. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – 80,397 / 136,803

58. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: L'Ere du Fléau– 80,007 / 384,970

60. [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – 77,418 / 162,232

61. [PS5] Resident Evil Village – 74,644 / NOUVEAU

62. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition – 73,996 / 150,780

63. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 67,977 / 337,625

64. [PS5] Tales of Arise – 65,292 / NOUVEAU

65. [NSW] Programme d'entraînement cérébral du Dr Kawashima pour Nintendo Switch – 64,249 / 407,990

66. [PS4] Judgment (Nouveau Price Edition) – 63,650 / NOUVEAU

67. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki – 62,640 / NOUVEAU

68. [PS4] Far Cry 6 – 57,283 / NOUVEAU

69. [NSW] Super Bomberman R Smile Collection – 57,189 / 184,645

71. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – 55,321 / 417,860

72. [NSW] Apex Legends – 54,816 / NOUVEAU

73. [NSW] Pokemon Epée / Bouclier + Expansion Pass – 54,178 / 202,476

75. [NSW] FIFA 22 Legacy Edition – 51,764 / NOUVEAU

76. [NSW] Family Trainer – 50,264 / 70,503

77. [NSW] Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack – 48,221 / 100,842

78. [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack – 47,799 / NOUVEAU

79. [NSW] Densha de Go! Hashiro Yamanote Line – 45,331 / NOUVEAU

81. [NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – 44,204 / 170,954

82. [NSW] Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion – 44,127 / NOUVEAU

84. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King – 42,389 / 337,086

85. [PS4] Battlefield 2042 – 40,707 / NOUVEAU

86. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI S – 40,003 / 84,714

87. [NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R – 39,383 / NOUVEAU

89. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition – 37,425 / NOUVEAU

90. [NSW] Project Zero La Prêtresse des Eaux Noires – 37,274 / NOUVEAU

91. [NSW] Derby Stallion – 36,702 / NOUVEAU

92. [NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition – 36,352 / NOUVEAU

93. [PS4] Biomutant – 35,948 / NOUVEAU

94. [NSW] FIFA 21 Legacy Edition – 35,414 / 75,550

95. [PS4] Little Nightmares II – 35,271 / NOUVEAU

96. [PS4] Minecraft Starter Collection – 34,389 / 78,324

97.[NSW] Danganronpa Decadence – 34,229 / NOUVEAU

98. [NSW] Moshikashite? Obake no Shatekiya for Nintendo Switch – 34,089 / NOUVEAU

99. [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 34,016 / 66,238

100. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – 34,012 / NOUVEAU

Switch

PS4

PS5

32. [PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles – 150,056 /51. [PS4] Samurai Warriors 5 – 91,348 /53. [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon – 85,877 /54. [NS4] The Battle Cats Unite! – 85,395 / 101,99859. [PS4] Super Robot Wars 30 – 78,531 /70. [PS4] Call of Duty: Vanguard – 55,708 /74. [PS4] FIFA 22 – 54,074 /80. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) – 45,279 / 135,87583. [PS5] Lost Judgment – 42,743 / NOUVEAU88. [PS4] Scarlet Nexus – 38,916 /