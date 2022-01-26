accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5300
5300
visites since opening : 7659039
7659039
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Kao the Kangaroo de retour apres 20 ans avec un nouveau jeu
Kao the Kangaroo, mascotte oublié de l'ère Dreamcast/PS2, tentera apres les remasters de ses premieres aventures un comeback avec un nouveau jeu cet été sur toutes les consoles du moment et PC.
https://www.gematsu.com/2022/01/new-kao-the-kangaroo-game-launches-this-summer-for-ps5-xbox-series-ps4-xbox-one-switch-and-pc
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
micablo
micablo
posted the 01/26/2022 at 04:48 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments ( 8 )
8
)
suzukube
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 04:56 PM
J'allais rigoler et troller mais en vrai c'est joli
sora78
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 05:09 PM
Ils utilisent la même musique que pour le trailer de Knack à l'époque
ça sent pas bon
ça sent pas bon
gasmok2
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 05:13 PM
c'est moi ou il y a de plus en plus de jeux de plateformes avec "mascottes".
j'ai cette impression depuis la sortie des Crash Bandicoot, ce qui n'est pas pour me déplaire
micablo
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 05:20 PM
gasmok2
Tant mieux pour nous, ça a cruellement manqué.
Crash, bob l'éponge et cie ont permis de faire remarquer que la demande était toujours là du moment que l'offre était honnête.
akinen
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 05:24 PM
Le weekend dernier, je me moquais du jeu avec ma femme sur le ps store et v'là qu'ils annoncent le remastered
J'imagine qu'il deviendra le concurrent de crash
J’imagine qu’il deviendra le concurrent de crash
keiku
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 05:26 PM
un bandicoot de perdu , un kangourou de retrouver
amassous
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 05:29 PM
C'est beau
gandalflevert
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 05:57 PM
Je l'avais sur PS2 il me semble, c'était injouable, mon seul souvenir c'est que les sauts étaient atroces !
