Kao the Kangaroo de retour apres 20 ans avec un nouveau jeu
Kao the Kangaroo, mascotte oublié de l’ère Dreamcast/PS2, tentera apres les remasters de ses premieres aventures un comeback avec un nouveau jeu cet été sur toutes les consoles du moment et PC.









https://www.gematsu.com/2022/01/new-kao-the-kangaroo-game-launches-this-summer-for-ps5-xbox-series-ps4-xbox-one-switch-and-pc
    micablo
    posted the 01/26/2022 at 04:48 PM by guiguif
    comments (8)
    suzukube posted the 01/26/2022 at 04:56 PM
    J'allais rigoler et troller mais en vrai c'est joli
    sora78 posted the 01/26/2022 at 05:09 PM
    Ils utilisent la même musique que pour le trailer de Knack à l'époque

    ça sent pas bon
    gasmok2 posted the 01/26/2022 at 05:13 PM
    c'est moi ou il y a de plus en plus de jeux de plateformes avec "mascottes".
    j'ai cette impression depuis la sortie des Crash Bandicoot, ce qui n'est pas pour me déplaire
    micablo posted the 01/26/2022 at 05:20 PM
    gasmok2 Tant mieux pour nous, ça a cruellement manqué.
    Crash, bob l'éponge et cie ont permis de faire remarquer que la demande était toujours là du moment que l'offre était honnête.
    akinen posted the 01/26/2022 at 05:24 PM
    Le weekend dernier, je me moquais du jeu avec ma femme sur le ps store et v’là qu’ils annoncent le remastered

    J’imagine qu’il deviendra le concurrent de crash
    keiku posted the 01/26/2022 at 05:26 PM
    un bandicoot de perdu , un kangourou de retrouver
    amassous posted the 01/26/2022 at 05:29 PM
    C'est beau
    gandalflevert posted the 01/26/2022 at 05:57 PM
    Je l'avais sur PS2 il me semble, c'était injouable, mon seul souvenir c'est que les sauts étaient atroces !
