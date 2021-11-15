1. [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl – 1,395,642 / NEW
2. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 39,797 / 329,497
3. [PS4] Battlefield 2042 – 25,268 / NEW
4. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 22,513 / 165,760
5. [PS5] Battlefield 2042 – 21,637 / NEW
6. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 11,822 / 2,920,975
7. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 11,149 / 6,945,689
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 10,084 / 2,279,676
9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9,890 / 4,142,150
10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 8,621 / 4,506,739
Switch OLED – 68,796
Switch – 60,515
Switch Lite – 38,470
PS5 – 4,134
Xbox Series X – 2,203
Xbox Series S – 1,219
New 2DS LL – 365
PS4 – 188
PS5 Digital Edition – 173
Switch : 167 781 / PS5 : 4 307 / XSX/S : 3 442
La ps5 se retourna contre la xbox serie x qui mange son goûter et lui dit " eh petit moi aussi un jour je volerais très haut et loin "
La série x lui répondit " 80 euros, aucune chance"
pourquoi tant de violence