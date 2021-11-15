profile
Famitsu sales (11/15/21 – 11/21/21)
1. [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl – 1,395,642 / NEW
2. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 39,797 / 329,497
3. [PS4] Battlefield 2042 – 25,268 / NEW
4. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 22,513 / 165,760
5. [PS5] Battlefield 2042 – 21,637 / NEW
6. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 11,822 / 2,920,975
7. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 11,149 / 6,945,689
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 10,084 / 2,279,676
9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9,890 / 4,142,150
10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 8,621 / 4,506,739

Switch OLED – 68,796
Switch – 60,515
Switch Lite – 38,470
PS5 – 4,134
Xbox Series X – 2,203
Xbox Series S – 1,219
New 2DS LL – 365
PS4 – 188
PS5 Digital Edition – 173

Switch : 167 781 / PS5 : 4 307 / XSX/S : 3 442

https://www.gematsu.com/2021/11/famitsu-sales-11-15-21-11-21-21
    amassous
    posted the 11/25/2021 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    ryadr posted the 11/25/2021 at 01:12 PM
    Pouah la chute pour SMTV est violente... J'espère que les ventes démat's sont à la hauteur...
    ducknsexe posted the 11/25/2021 at 01:13 PM
    La switch s envole très loin. Pendant que la ps5 regarder a travers ces jumelles la switch dans le ciel.

    La ps5 se retourna contre la xbox serie x qui mange son goûter et lui dit " eh petit moi aussi un jour je volerais très haut et loin "

    La série x lui répondit " 80 euros, aucune chance"
    e3ologue posted the 11/25/2021 at 01:15 PM
    1. [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl – 1,395,642 / NEW

    pourquoi tant de violence
    giru posted the 11/25/2021 at 01:23 PM
    Impressionnants les chiffres de Pearl & Diamond... et ça ne représente à priori que 50% des ventes. Curieux de voir si Legends: Arceus va faire aussi bien, mais j'en doute.
    guiguif posted the 11/25/2021 at 01:41 PM
    Comme quoi encore une fois pas besoin de se faire chier, le jeu se fait allumer par la presse et les joueurs mais tout le monde fonce dessus comme de bons geonpi
    fdestroyer posted the 11/25/2021 at 01:44 PM
    guiguif Il s'est vraiment fait allumer par la presse? Pas trop vu de critiques négatives, si ce n'est que c'est ultra-classique.
    amassous posted the 11/25/2021 at 01:52 PM
    1M3 c'est un meilleur démarrage que Epée/Bouclier.
    gonzales posted the 11/25/2021 at 01:54 PM
    PS5 – 4,134
    jenicris posted the 11/25/2021 at 02:07 PM
    Les stocks de PS5 sont juste catastrophiques.
