accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
272
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugga
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
zekk
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
,
foxstep
,
marceaupilami
,
arthdy
,
isiel
,
sorakairi86
,
liberty
,
narustorm
,
xp2100
,
i8
,
bogsnake
,
leblogdeshacka
,
yanissou
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
177
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
traveller
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
soulshunt
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
mugimando
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
gatsuborne
,
jozen15
,
supasaiyajin
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
guyllan
,
biboy
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
,
icebergbrulant
,
plolely
,
receiversms
,
trichejeux
,
olimar59
,
giusnake
,
burningcrimson
,
kr16
,
phase1
,
gunstarred
,
kujotaro
,
spekuro
,
xp2100
,
kurosama
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5208
visites since opening :
7341050
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
[Leak] Une image du Smash Bros de Warner Bros a fuitée
C'est Hungrybox le joueur N°1 de Smash Bros Melee qui balance l'image d'une partie du Roster sur son Twitter.
Il a meme posté une video qui a été bloqué par Warner donc l'image est vrai
https://twitter.com/LiquidHbox?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1453409855428038656%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.psu.com%2Fnews%2Fthe-first-image-of-warner-bros-smash-style-fighter-multiversus-has-seemingly-leaked%2F
tags :
9
Likes
Who likes this ?
sora78
,
fuji
,
suzukube
,
kujiraldine
,
kirianu
,
idd
,
leblogdeshacka
,
lz
,
gaeon
posted the 10/27/2021 at 06:33 PM by
guiguif
comments (
27
)
sora78
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 06:35 PM
Si la modélisation des personnages est fidèle à celle des dessins, hype.
Mais ce ne sera pas le cas
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 06:40 PM
Tom & Jerry
suzukube
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 06:42 PM
Mais ce sont les persos de Fortnite
!
umibozu
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 06:42 PM
je voudrais tellement Beetlejuice
ducknsexe
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 06:43 PM
Bugs bunny et tom et Jerry
shinz0
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 06:43 PM
Gandalf vs Tom & Jerry
jf17
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 06:44 PM
Hâte de prendre Samy et de mettre une raclée a Superman
suzukube
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 06:44 PM
sora78
si tu veux y'a quelques images la dedans il s'est pas encore fait strike ce troll lol :
https://youtu.be/u8-C9d7RF58
suzukube
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 06:46 PM
sora78
J'ai rien dit c'est un skin de Jump Force on dirait -_- !
sora78
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 06:48 PM
Super Warner Bros Brawl
Je veux Fred Pierrafeu, Harry Potter, Emmett Brown, l'Agent Smith, Austin Powers, Les Animaniacs, The Mask, Gumball, Les Supers Nanas et Pennywise
sora78
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 06:49 PM
suzukube
oui en effet c'est un mods de Jump Force
killia
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 06:50 PM
suzukube
guiguif
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 06:51 PM
suzukube
Tu vois le mec de Scoobidoo avec Jotaro de Jojo qui affronte Trunk de DBZ a base de kamehameha et a aucun moment tu ne te pose de questions ?
idd
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 07:02 PM
ça me fait penser à Space Jam la version avec LeBron, mais dans ce cas il manque harry potter et neo.
koji
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 07:05 PM
DAY ONE
octobar
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 07:09 PM
je veux Gizmo bordel
populus
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 07:12 PM
Tom contre Gandalf
ducknsexe
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 07:14 PM
Je suis sur que dans le roster final y aura King Kong Vs Gozilla
octobar
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 07:16 PM
Harry Potter il est où nique sa mère ?
bladagun
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 07:17 PM
Ils ont mis god sami mdr.
Sinon il y en a 4 que je connais pas du tout
kwentyn
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 07:26 PM
Bah ca a l'air sympa, qui sont les 2 persos en haut a gauche par contre ?
ducknsexe
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 07:31 PM
Ou est le chien Scooby-Doo, catwoman, le pingouin de Batman.
altendorf
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 07:39 PM
idd
Justement Lebron James serait prévu pour être un guest ^^
shigerumawa
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 07:41 PM
cool on pourra jouer Rick et cracher sur Superman !
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 07:54 PM
ça sent le F2P
foxstep
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 07:55 PM
Beau coup de persos que j'aime la dedans, après faut voir ce que donnera le jeu.
liberty
posted
the 10/27/2021 at 08:15 PM
suzukube
le youtubeur c'est Kamui de Gaijon dash ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Mais ce ne sera pas le cas
Je veux Fred Pierrafeu, Harry Potter, Emmett Brown, l'Agent Smith, Austin Powers, Les Animaniacs, The Mask, Gumball, Les Supers Nanas et Pennywise
Sinon il y en a 4 que je connais pas du tout