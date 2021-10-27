profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
177
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5208
visites since opening : 7341050
guiguif > blog
all
[Leak] Une image du Smash Bros de Warner Bros a fuitée
C'est Hungrybox le joueur N°1 de Smash Bros Melee qui balance l'image d'une partie du Roster sur son Twitter.
Il a meme posté une video qui a été bloqué par Warner donc l'image est vrai

https://twitter.com/LiquidHbox?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1453409855428038656%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.psu.com%2Fnews%2Fthe-first-image-of-warner-bros-smash-style-fighter-multiversus-has-seemingly-leaked%2F
    tags :
    9
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    sora78, fuji, suzukube, kujiraldine, kirianu, idd, leblogdeshacka, lz, gaeon
    posted the 10/27/2021 at 06:33 PM by guiguif
    comments (27)
    sora78 posted the 10/27/2021 at 06:35 PM
    Si la modélisation des personnages est fidèle à celle des dessins, hype.

    Mais ce ne sera pas le cas
    marcelpatulacci posted the 10/27/2021 at 06:40 PM
    Tom & Jerry
    suzukube posted the 10/27/2021 at 06:42 PM
    Mais ce sont les persos de Fortnite !
    umibozu posted the 10/27/2021 at 06:42 PM
    je voudrais tellement Beetlejuice
    ducknsexe posted the 10/27/2021 at 06:43 PM
    Bugs bunny et tom et Jerry
    shinz0 posted the 10/27/2021 at 06:43 PM
    Gandalf vs Tom & Jerry
    jf17 posted the 10/27/2021 at 06:44 PM
    Hâte de prendre Samy et de mettre une raclée a Superman
    suzukube posted the 10/27/2021 at 06:44 PM
    sora78 si tu veux y'a quelques images la dedans il s'est pas encore fait strike ce troll lol : https://youtu.be/u8-C9d7RF58
    suzukube posted the 10/27/2021 at 06:46 PM
    sora78 J'ai rien dit c'est un skin de Jump Force on dirait -_- !
    sora78 posted the 10/27/2021 at 06:48 PM
    Super Warner Bros Brawl

    Je veux Fred Pierrafeu, Harry Potter, Emmett Brown, l'Agent Smith, Austin Powers, Les Animaniacs, The Mask, Gumball, Les Supers Nanas et Pennywise
    sora78 posted the 10/27/2021 at 06:49 PM
    suzukube oui en effet c'est un mods de Jump Force
    killia posted the 10/27/2021 at 06:50 PM
    suzukube
    guiguif posted the 10/27/2021 at 06:51 PM
    suzukube Tu vois le mec de Scoobidoo avec Jotaro de Jojo qui affronte Trunk de DBZ a base de kamehameha et a aucun moment tu ne te pose de questions ?
    idd posted the 10/27/2021 at 07:02 PM
    ça me fait penser à Space Jam la version avec LeBron, mais dans ce cas il manque harry potter et neo.
    koji posted the 10/27/2021 at 07:05 PM
    DAY ONE
    octobar posted the 10/27/2021 at 07:09 PM
    je veux Gizmo bordel
    populus posted the 10/27/2021 at 07:12 PM
    Tom contre Gandalf
    ducknsexe posted the 10/27/2021 at 07:14 PM
    Je suis sur que dans le roster final y aura King Kong Vs Gozilla
    octobar posted the 10/27/2021 at 07:16 PM
    Harry Potter il est où nique sa mère ?
    bladagun posted the 10/27/2021 at 07:17 PM
    Ils ont mis god sami mdr.
    Sinon il y en a 4 que je connais pas du tout
    kwentyn posted the 10/27/2021 at 07:26 PM
    Bah ca a l'air sympa, qui sont les 2 persos en haut a gauche par contre ?
    ducknsexe posted the 10/27/2021 at 07:31 PM
    Ou est le chien Scooby-Doo, catwoman, le pingouin de Batman.
    altendorf posted the 10/27/2021 at 07:39 PM
    idd Justement Lebron James serait prévu pour être un guest ^^
    shigerumawa posted the 10/27/2021 at 07:41 PM
    cool on pourra jouer Rick et cracher sur Superman !
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/27/2021 at 07:54 PM
    ça sent le F2P
    foxstep posted the 10/27/2021 at 07:55 PM
    Beau coup de persos que j'aime la dedans, après faut voir ce que donnera le jeu.
    liberty posted the 10/27/2021 at 08:15 PM
    suzukube le youtubeur c'est Kamui de Gaijon dash ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo