Genshin Impact: Les createurs annoncent leur nouveau RPG


miHoYo, les createurs de Genshin Impact et de Honkai Impact 3rd, annoncent Honkai: Star Rail sur PC et mobile. Il s'agira malheureusement encore d'un F2P mais cette fois avec des combats au tour par tour.

https://www.gematsu.com/2021/10/honkai-star-rail-announced-for-pc-ios-and-android
    posted the 10/08/2021 at 09:43 AM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    armad posted the 10/08/2021 at 09:53 AM
    Encore un J-RPG cliché, avec des voix clichés, des perso clichés, et des musiques redondantes au violon, je suis gâvé
