1. [NSW] Minecraft – 14,912 / 2,102,413
2. [NSW] Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – 13,873 / 234,224
3. [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi – 13,798 / 156,274
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,615 / 3,958,065
5. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 12,282 / 2,734,231
6. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 10,927 / 2,300,976
7. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – 10,135 / 205,463
8. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 8,978 / 4,367,573
9. [NSW] eBaseball Professional Yakyuu Spirits 2021: Grand Slam – 8,950 / 159,492
10. [NSW] Game Builder Garage – 8,925 / 200,100
11. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 8,248 / 836,565
12. [NSW] Super Mario Party – 6,780 / 1,952,132
13. [NSW] Miitopia – 6,536 / 217,957
14. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,529 / 6,844,545
15. [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush – 6,057 / 161,785
16. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 5,077 / 762,996
17. [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 4,974 / 4,099,325
18. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise – 4,748 / 2,303,192
19. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – 4,639 / 397,154
20. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 4,460 / 3,915,901
21. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 4,210 / 1,852,012
22. [NSW] The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – 3,737 / 18,197
23. [NSW] NEO: The World Ends with You – 3,229 / 22,028
24. [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II – 2,853 / NEW
25. [NSW] New Pokemon Snap – 2,756 / 265,980
26. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – 2,620 / 613,725
27. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version – 2,577 / 604,827
28. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat – 2,447 / 168,897
29. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (New Price Version) – 2,274 / 122,574
30. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 – 2,256 / 1,116,046
C'est un top 100% Switch !
11 jeux ont dépassé le Million.
16 jeux sont édités par Nintendo, 14 sont édités par des tiers.
https://www.gematsu.com/2021/08/famitsu-sales-8-2-21-8-8-21