1. [NSW] Minecraft – 14,912 / 2,102,4132. [NSW] Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – 13,873 / 234,2243. [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi – 13,798 / 156,2744. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,615 / 3,958,0655. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 12,282 / 2,734,2316. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 10,927 / 2,300,9767. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – 10,135 / 205,4638. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 8,978 / 4,367,5739. [NSW] eBaseball Professional Yakyuu Spirits 2021: Grand Slam – 8,950 / 159,49210. [NSW] Game Builder Garage – 8,925 / 200,10011. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 8,248 / 836,56512. [NSW] Super Mario Party – 6,780 / 1,952,13213. [NSW] Miitopia – 6,536 / 217,95714. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,529 / 6,844,54515. [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush – 6,057 / 161,78516. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 5,077 / 762,99617. [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 4,974 / 4,099,32518. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise – 4,748 / 2,303,19219. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – 4,639 / 397,15420. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 4,460 / 3,915,90121. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 4,210 / 1,852,01222. [NSW] The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – 3,737 / 18,19723. [NSW] NEO: The World Ends with You – 3,229 / 22,02824. [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II – 2,853 / NEW25. [NSW] New Pokemon Snap – 2,756 / 265,98026. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – 2,620 / 613,72527. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version – 2,577 / 604,82728. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat – 2,447 / 168,89729. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (New Price Version) – 2,274 / 122,57430. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 – 2,256 / 1,116,046C'est un top 100% Switch !11 jeux ont dépassé le Million.16 jeux sont édités par Nintendo, 14 sont édités par des tiers.