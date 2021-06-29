accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5053
visites since opening :
7036168
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Remedy: un spin off coop pour Control et une suite a plus gros budget
Remedy annonce Project Condor, un jeu multi coop a 4 se déroulant dans l'univers de Control.
En meme temps nous apprenons que la suite de Control est en chantier et aura plus de budget que le premier.
https://www.gematsu.com/2021/06/control-co-op-spin-off-project-condor-announced-for-ps5-xbox-series-and-pc-plans-for-bigger-budget-control-game-outlined
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/29/2021 at 10:01 PM by
guiguif
comments (
15
)
marcus62
posted
the 06/29/2021 at 10:07 PM
J'aurai, personnellement, préféré une nouvelle licence plutôt qu'une suite à Control.
Remedy est toujours en partenariat avec Epic Games ?
jaysennnin
posted
the 06/29/2021 at 10:09 PM
marcus62
vu qu'il y a un partage d'univers avec alan wake et potentiellement quantum break c'est à voir... mais et toutes les rumeurs alan wake 2? elles deviennent quoi du coup
wu
posted
the 06/29/2021 at 10:10 PM
marcus62
Ils me semble qu'ils ont plusieurs éditeurs 505 games a signé un jeu de mémoire
kratoszeus
posted
the 06/29/2021 at 10:11 PM
Multi coop à 4. C'est pas comme si 3/4 des annonces à l'e3 c était du multi coop à 4..
kaiserstark
posted
the 06/29/2021 at 10:18 PM
En gros Remedy est sûr :
Control 2
Control MP Spin Off (Project Condor)
Vanguard (another MP game)
CrossFire X campaign
Alan Wake Remaster
Alan Wake 2
Ça fait peut-être un peu beaucoup et ça me rappel un peu Platinum.
walterwhite
posted
the 06/29/2021 at 10:22 PM
Ce sera sans moi, tout ce qui ressemble de près ou de loin à CONTROL j'éviterai comme la peste de m'y aventurer.
Pourquoi ils font pas une nouvelle IP dans le style d'Alan Wake, voir tout simplement une suite ?!
guiguif
posted
the 06/29/2021 at 10:29 PM
walterwhite
Pourquoi ils font pas une nouvelle IP dans le style d'Alan Wake, voir tout simplement une suite ?!
Bah c'est aussi en cours normalement, mais Control fut un succes donc...
suzukube
posted
the 06/29/2021 at 10:30 PM
walterwhite
Parce qu'on aime bien Control
Et Quantum Break
Ils régalent chez Remedy !
altendorf
posted
the 06/29/2021 at 10:32 PM
kaiserstark
Aie en effet cela sent les commandes dans le besoin d'avoir des thunes. Bizarre de multiplier les projets comme ça surtout que Control a plutôt bien marché
walterwhite
posted
the 06/29/2021 at 10:35 PM
guiguif
Je me suis laissé tenter via le PS+, mon Dieu, quelle purge…
suzukube
Sérieux t'as kiffé ? QB je l'ai trouvé moyen, mais Control je n'ai pas les mots.
guiguif
posted
the 06/29/2021 at 10:43 PM
walterwhite
Une bombe tu veux dire, platiné
walterwhite
posted
the 06/29/2021 at 10:44 PM
guiguif
:slurp:
wu
posted
the 06/29/2021 at 10:51 PM
kaiserstark
Ils avaient déclaré être sur 4 projet. Donc si on évite les rumeurs sur Alan Wake on est bon.
suzukube
posted
the 06/29/2021 at 10:56 PM
walterwhite
Oui, j'adore le concept de jouer un chapitre, se prendre un ptit coca et de voir ses persos sous forme de série ^^ ! Mais bon à la base j'adore le crossmedia, j'suis sur Scarlet Nexus et je kiffe aussi là
!
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/29/2021 at 11:48 PM
Sony racheter Remedy s'il vous plaît,Sam Lake dans le giron c'est du caviar niveau scénario,please !!
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
