Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Remedy: un spin off coop pour Control et une suite a plus gros budget
Remedy annonce Project Condor, un jeu multi coop a 4 se déroulant dans l'univers de Control.
En meme temps nous apprenons que la suite de Control est en chantier et aura plus de budget que le premier.


https://www.gematsu.com/2021/06/control-co-op-spin-off-project-condor-announced-for-ps5-xbox-series-and-pc-plans-for-bigger-budget-control-game-outlined
    posted the 06/29/2021 at 10:01 PM by guiguif
    comments (15)
    marcus62 posted the 06/29/2021 at 10:07 PM
    J'aurai, personnellement, préféré une nouvelle licence plutôt qu'une suite à Control.

    Remedy est toujours en partenariat avec Epic Games ?
    jaysennnin posted the 06/29/2021 at 10:09 PM
    marcus62 vu qu'il y a un partage d'univers avec alan wake et potentiellement quantum break c'est à voir... mais et toutes les rumeurs alan wake 2? elles deviennent quoi du coup
    wu posted the 06/29/2021 at 10:10 PM
    marcus62 Ils me semble qu'ils ont plusieurs éditeurs 505 games a signé un jeu de mémoire
    kratoszeus posted the 06/29/2021 at 10:11 PM
    Multi coop à 4. C'est pas comme si 3/4 des annonces à l'e3 c était du multi coop à 4..
    kaiserstark posted the 06/29/2021 at 10:18 PM
    En gros Remedy est sûr :
    Control 2
    Control MP Spin Off (Project Condor)
    Vanguard (another MP game)
    CrossFire X campaign
    Alan Wake Remaster
    Alan Wake 2

    Ça fait peut-être un peu beaucoup et ça me rappel un peu Platinum.
    walterwhite posted the 06/29/2021 at 10:22 PM
    Ce sera sans moi, tout ce qui ressemble de près ou de loin à CONTROL j’éviterai comme la peste de m’y aventurer.

    Pourquoi ils font pas une nouvelle IP dans le style d’Alan Wake, voir tout simplement une suite ?!
    guiguif posted the 06/29/2021 at 10:29 PM
    walterwhite Pourquoi ils font pas une nouvelle IP dans le style d’Alan Wake, voir tout simplement une suite ?!

    Bah c'est aussi en cours normalement, mais Control fut un succes donc...
    suzukube posted the 06/29/2021 at 10:30 PM
    walterwhite Parce qu'on aime bien Control Et Quantum Break Ils régalent chez Remedy !
    altendorf posted the 06/29/2021 at 10:32 PM
    kaiserstark Aie en effet cela sent les commandes dans le besoin d'avoir des thunes. Bizarre de multiplier les projets comme ça surtout que Control a plutôt bien marché
    walterwhite posted the 06/29/2021 at 10:35 PM
    guiguif Je me suis laissé tenter via le PS+, mon Dieu, quelle purge…

    suzukube Sérieux t’as kiffé ? QB je l’ai trouvé moyen, mais Control je n’ai pas les mots.
    guiguif posted the 06/29/2021 at 10:43 PM
    walterwhite Une bombe tu veux dire, platiné
    walterwhite posted the 06/29/2021 at 10:44 PM
    guiguif :slurp:
    wu posted the 06/29/2021 at 10:51 PM
    kaiserstark Ils avaient déclaré être sur 4 projet. Donc si on évite les rumeurs sur Alan Wake on est bon.
    suzukube posted the 06/29/2021 at 10:56 PM
    walterwhite Oui, j'adore le concept de jouer un chapitre, se prendre un ptit coca et de voir ses persos sous forme de série ^^ ! Mais bon à la base j'adore le crossmedia, j'suis sur Scarlet Nexus et je kiffe aussi là !
    ravyxxs posted the 06/29/2021 at 11:48 PM
    Sony racheter Remedy s'il vous plaît,Sam Lake dans le giron c'est du caviar niveau scénario,please !!
