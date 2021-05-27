accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
nicolasgourry
articles : 3787
3787
visites since opening : 5162130
5162130
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Spécial] Journée événements : 27/05/2021
5H00
18H00
18H00
21H00
Pré-Show
: 18H00
Révélation du gameplay : 23H00
23H00
posted the 05/26/2021 at 10:00 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (4)
4
)
altendorf
posted
the 05/26/2021 at 10:04 PM
Pfffiouuu c'est chargé ^^
yobloom
posted
the 05/26/2021 at 10:16 PM
Merci l'ami.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/26/2021 at 10:17 PM
altendorf
déjà, nous allons nous réveiller avec des infos sur la licence Dragon Quest, de quoi démarrer une bonne journée ^^
yobloom
De rien
xenofamicom
posted
the 05/26/2021 at 10:23 PM
J'attends à donf la présentation de DQ et Sonic
Je sais que je peux être déçu, mais j'ai envie d'y croire (surtout pour Sonic, Sega semble avoir compris beaucoup de chose)
