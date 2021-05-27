profile
Jeux Vidéo
[Spécial] Journée événements : 27/05/2021

5H00


18H00


18H00


21H00


Pré-Show : 18H00
Révélation du gameplay : 23H00
    yobloom
    posted the 05/26/2021 at 10:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    altendorf posted the 05/26/2021 at 10:04 PM
    Pfffiouuu c'est chargé ^^
    yobloom posted the 05/26/2021 at 10:16 PM
    Merci l'ami.
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/26/2021 at 10:17 PM
    altendorf déjà, nous allons nous réveiller avec des infos sur la licence Dragon Quest, de quoi démarrer une bonne journée ^^
    yobloom De rien
    xenofamicom posted the 05/26/2021 at 10:23 PM
    J'attends à donf la présentation de DQ et Sonic

    Je sais que je peux être déçu, mais j'ai envie d'y croire (surtout pour Sonic, Sega semble avoir compris beaucoup de chose)
