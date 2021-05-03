profile
Falcom: 3 images pour Kuro no Kiseki
3 images pour le prochain Kiseki ont été devoilés, histoire de voir une nouvelle fois le petit up graphique que propose le nouveau moteur de Falcom par rapport a leurs anciennes prods





    posted the 03/05/2021 at 10:33 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    teel posted the 03/05/2021 at 10:37 PM
    ahhhh y'a du mieux quand meme
    j'espere quand meme que ys X va aussi profiter de ce up graphique
