Final Fantasy VII Remake : Intergrade
14
Likers
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake : Intergrade
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
group information
SONY Waypoint
184
Likes
Likers
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 11/17/2023
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 2013
visites since opening : 6560648
subscribers : 222
bloggers : 4
UP: FFVII Rebirth : nouvelles images + nouveau niveau de difficulté
Playstation 5


Aerith et le Highwind, le fameux Haut-Vent. Artwork officiel bien connu des fans de FFVII original remis au goût du jour façon Rebirth!



https://twitter.com/finalfantasyvii/status/1725502809964220628?t=TgKlwmc10Abo20OU8lplbg&s=19























Kujata:













Confirmation d'un nouveau mode de difficulté : dynamique.



La difficulté des ennemis s'ajuste automatiquement en fonction de votre niveau de compétence.
Gematsu - https://www.gematsu.com/2023/11/final-fantasy-vii-rebirth-details-kalm-and-under-junon-characters-playable-red-xiii-synergy-abilities-and-skills-more
    tags : square enix ps5 final fantasy vii rebirth
    minbox, sora78, sorakairi86, gameslover, killia
    posted the 11/17/2023 at 01:36 PM by jenicris
    comments (10)
    sora78 posted the 11/17/2023 at 01:49 PM
    sora78 posted the 11/17/2023 at 01:54 PM
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/F_I3yVGWQAA74hO?format=jpg&name=medium
    jenicris posted the 11/17/2023 at 01:55 PM
    sora78 merci je rajoute
    gat posted the 11/17/2023 at 02:03 PM
    29 février bowdel. Une date atypique pour le remake du BGE. What else ?
    guiguif posted the 11/17/2023 at 02:05 PM
    Pour FF7Remake ils avaient deja fait une remake de l'artwork mais sans le Highwind
    midomashakil posted the 11/17/2023 at 02:27 PM
    la 1 images c'est du temps réel?!!!!
    tokito posted the 11/17/2023 at 02:36 PM
    Le ciel à l'air d'avoir été amélioré par rapport à l'opus précédent
    minbox posted the 11/17/2023 at 03:02 PM
    midomashakil normalement oui.
    snave posted the 11/17/2023 at 03:18 PM
    Bordel ça fait un moment que je n'ai pas autant attendu un jeu, je suis ce joueur qui n'a jamais fait le FF7 original, mais qui a fait FF7 remake et qui a surkiffé, je suis devenu fan de cet univers, j'attends cette suite comme un fou.

    PS : J'ai aussi fait Crisis Core.
    wilhelm posted the 11/17/2023 at 04:29 PM
    Ce remake me fait l'effet de Starcraft 2.

    Une attente démesurée et au final, il y a quelque chose qui cloche. L'époque a changé, les mentalités aussi, les attentes également.

    Bon, après, c'est toujours sympa qu'une nouvelle génération découvre FF7, mais ça restera toujours mieux dans mes souvenirs, en SD.
