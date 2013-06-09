accueil
name :
SONY Waypoint
title :
SONY Waypoint
screen name :
sonywp
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website :
http://
creator :
anakaris
creation date :
09/06/2013
last update :
11/17/2023
description :
L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags :
playstation
sony
god of war
santa monica
media molecule
little big planet
sony computer entertainment
shenmue iii
gran turismo
uncharted
polyphony digital
naughty dog
guerrilla games
horizon
infamous
sucker punch
nier
bravia
final fantasy vii remake
android
linux
vita
vaio
xperia
street fighter v
walkman
the order 1886
casque réalité virtuelle
morpheus
rime
bloodborne
dragon quest heroes
star ocean v
world of final fantasy
UP: FFVII Rebirth : nouvelles images + nouveau niveau de difficulté
Playstation 5
Aerith et le Highwind, le fameux Haut-Vent. Artwork officiel bien connu des fans de FFVII original remis au goût du jour façon Rebirth!
https://twitter.com/finalfantasyvii/status/1725502809964220628?t=TgKlwmc10Abo20OU8lplbg&s=19
Kujata:
Confirmation d'un nouveau mode de difficulté : dynamique.
La difficulté des ennemis s'ajuste automatiquement en fonction de votre niveau de compétence.
Gematsu
-
https://www.gematsu.com/2023/11/final-fantasy-vii-rebirth-details-kalm-and-under-junon-characters-playable-red-xiii-synergy-abilities-and-skills-more
tags :
square enix
ps5
final fantasy vii rebirth
posted the 11/17/2023 at 01:36 PM by
jenicris
comments (
10
)
sora78
posted
the 11/17/2023 at 01:49 PM
sora78
posted
the 11/17/2023 at 01:54 PM
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/F_I3yVGWQAA74hO?format=jpg&name=medium
jenicris
posted
the 11/17/2023 at 01:55 PM
sora78
merci je rajoute
gat
posted
the 11/17/2023 at 02:03 PM
29 février bowdel. Une date atypique pour le remake du BGE. What else ?
guiguif
posted
the 11/17/2023 at 02:05 PM
Pour FF7Remake ils avaient deja fait une remake de l'
artwork
mais sans le Highwind
midomashakil
posted
the 11/17/2023 at 02:27 PM
la 1 images c'est du temps réel?!!!!
tokito
posted
the 11/17/2023 at 02:36 PM
Le ciel à l'air d'avoir été amélioré par rapport à l'opus précédent
minbox
posted
the 11/17/2023 at 03:02 PM
midomashakil
normalement oui.
snave
posted
the 11/17/2023 at 03:18 PM
Bordel ça fait un moment que je n'ai pas autant attendu un jeu, je suis ce joueur qui n'a jamais fait le FF7 original, mais qui a fait FF7 remake et qui a surkiffé, je suis devenu fan de cet univers, j'attends cette suite comme un fou.
PS : J'ai aussi fait Crisis Core.
wilhelm
posted
the 11/17/2023 at 04:29 PM
Ce remake me fait l'effet de Starcraft 2.
Une attente démesurée et au final, il y a quelque chose qui cloche. L'époque a changé, les mentalités aussi, les attentes également.
Bon, après, c'est toujours sympa qu'une nouvelle génération découvre FF7, mais ça restera toujours mieux dans mes souvenirs, en SD.
