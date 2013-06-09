accueil
name :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website :
http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
group information
name :
SONY Waypoint
title :
SONY Waypoint
screen name :
sonywp
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website :
http://
creator :
anakaris
creation date :
09/06/2013
last update :
09/28/2023
description :
L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags :
playstation
sony
god of war
santa monica
media molecule
little big planet
sony computer entertainment
shenmue iii
gran turismo
uncharted
polyphony digital
naughty dog
guerrilla games
horizon
infamous
sucker punch
nier
bravia
final fantasy vii remake
android
linux
vita
vaio
xperia
street fighter v
walkman
the order 1886
casque réalité virtuelle
morpheus
rime
bloodborne
dragon quest heroes
star ocean v
world of final fantasy
articles :
2002
visites since opening :
6472816
subscribers :
222
bloggers :
4
anakaris
(creator)
lightning
(administrator)
jenicris
(administrator)
predagogue
(editor)
channel
all
Divers
Les studios Sony
Playstation 4
Playstation VR
Playstation 3
Playstation VITA
Playstation 1 & 2
Playstation Network
VAIO & informatique
BRAVIA, Télévision & cinéma
Cybershot & image
Playstation Portable
Walkman & Son
Business & stratégie commerciale
SONY Mobile & communication
Sony Online Entertainment
Interview
Sondage/Enquête
Playstation 5
PS Plus
PS Now
Histoire
cinéma/série
nouvelle catégorie
2 millions de PS5 écoulé au Japon sur l'année 2023
Business & stratégie commerciale
La PS5 s'est vendue à plus de 2 millions d'unités au Japon cette année en cumul annuel, c'est la première fois qu'une console de salon PlayStation le fait depuis la PS2 en 2005.
PS2
PS3
PS4
PS5
PS5 2023 cumulé : 2 031 594
https://www.resetera.com/threads/ps5-sold-over-2m-units-in-japan-this-year-ytd-its-the-first-time-a-playstation-home-console-does-it-since-ps2-in-2005.769151/
tags :
sony
ps5
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
fanlink1
posted the 09/28/2023 at 03:04 PM by
jenicris
comments (
21
)
supasaiyajin
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 03:11 PM
C'est quoi la PlayStation 4 Family ?
Edit: J'ai capté.
nyseko
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 03:12 PM
C'est normal puisqu'avec les ruptures de stocks une partie des achats de 2022 se sont déportés sur 2023, ce qui a conduit aux pics de début d'année suite à l'affluence massive de stocks.
leonr4
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 03:20 PM
Elle a quasiment triplé son score par rapport à l'an passé (731.868 unités).
minbox
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 03:21 PM
Excellent
stephenking
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 03:44 PM
minbox
shambala93
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 03:45 PM
Sony se maintient au Japon, c’est intéressant. J’espère qu’ils vont balancer du first party japonais qui tache !
gadjuom93
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 04:00 PM
supasaiyajin
on peut édit ??
jenicris
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 04:04 PM
gadjuom93
oui sur les groupes
walterwhite
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 04:28 PM
nyseko
Arrête de suinter du boul toi.
nikolastation
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 04:31 PM
Ok, mais alors où sont les jeux dans les chiffres des ventes hebdo ? Quels jeux les jap' achètent-ils sur PS5 ???
nyseko
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 04:31 PM
walterwhite
1+1=2
walterwhite
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 04:51 PM
nyseko
Toi qui suinte comme d’hab sous une news SONY c’est aussi 1+1
leonr4
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 04:52 PM
La PS5 fait plutôt un score honorable, elle est même un peu en avance sur la PS4 et la PS3 même si la partie software pour le moment n'a pas l'air de suivre donc voir qu'elle se vend bien c'est plutôt encourageant et on devrait se réjouir vu comment les consoles de salon ont du mal sur ce marché, mais bon il faut toujours qu'un n-sex vient déverser son seum.
nyseko
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 05:56 PM
walterwhite
Ah bien sûr, quelle idée ai-je bien pu avoir de vouloir comprendre la signification d'un chiffre plutôt que de m'enorgueillir de sa grosseur !
Attend je recommence :
"
Excellent ! On voit déjà les premiers résultats de la démission de Jim Ryan !
"
walterwhite
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 06:03 PM
nyseko
Ok Zabuza
kraken
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 06:04 PM
moi, ce que je remarque, c'est que c'est signe que la PS5 va commencer son déclin dès l'an prochain.
rbz
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 06:09 PM
shambala93
c'est pas tellement la politique actuelle lol
et au final elle fait des ventes plus que correct la bas sans first party jap
slyder
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 06:51 PM
walterwhite
ooh tu crois que c'est cette immense grosse merde de Zabuza !!???
walterwhite
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 07:21 PM
slyder
Soit c’est lui, soit son frère.
Ils sont tous les deux collés au derche des pro-m
51love
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 07:50 PM
C'est quand même très impressionnant, sachant que l'année est loin d'être finie.
Si ça peut remotiver quelque peu Sony à ne pas faire que des jeux pour le public américains..
leonr4
posted
the 09/28/2023 at 09:05 PM
Software PS5
Famitsu
2020 : 109.919
2021 : 700.255
2022 : 1.348.607
2023 : 1.476.232*
Media Create
2020 : 109.374
2021 : 831.915
2022 : 1.468.092
