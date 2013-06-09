SONY Waypoint
Sony Interactive Entertainment
143
name : Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website : http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
SONY Waypoint
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 09/28/2023
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 2002
visites since opening : 6472816
subscribers : 222
bloggers : 4
2 millions de PS5 écoulé au Japon sur l'année 2023
Business & stratégie commerciale
La PS5 s'est vendue à plus de 2 millions d'unités au Japon cette année en cumul annuel, c'est la première fois qu'une console de salon PlayStation le fait depuis la PS2 en 2005.


PS2



PS3



PS4



PS5

PS5 2023 cumulé : 2 031 594

https://www.resetera.com/threads/ps5-sold-over-2m-units-in-japan-this-year-ytd-its-the-first-time-a-playstation-home-console-does-it-since-ps2-in-2005.769151/
    tags : sony ps5
    minbox, fanlink1
    posted the 09/28/2023 at 03:04 PM by jenicris
    supasaiyajin posted the 09/28/2023 at 03:11 PM
    C'est quoi la PlayStation 4 Family ?

    Edit: J'ai capté.
    nyseko posted the 09/28/2023 at 03:12 PM
    C'est normal puisqu'avec les ruptures de stocks une partie des achats de 2022 se sont déportés sur 2023, ce qui a conduit aux pics de début d'année suite à l'affluence massive de stocks.
    leonr4 posted the 09/28/2023 at 03:20 PM
    Elle a quasiment triplé son score par rapport à l'an passé (731.868 unités).
    minbox posted the 09/28/2023 at 03:21 PM
    Excellent
    stephenking posted the 09/28/2023 at 03:44 PM
    minbox
    shambala93 posted the 09/28/2023 at 03:45 PM
    Sony se maintient au Japon, c’est intéressant. J’espère qu’ils vont balancer du first party japonais qui tache !
    gadjuom93 posted the 09/28/2023 at 04:00 PM
    supasaiyajin on peut édit ??
    jenicris posted the 09/28/2023 at 04:04 PM
    gadjuom93 oui sur les groupes
    walterwhite posted the 09/28/2023 at 04:28 PM
    nyseko Arrête de suinter du boul toi.
    nikolastation posted the 09/28/2023 at 04:31 PM
    Ok, mais alors où sont les jeux dans les chiffres des ventes hebdo ? Quels jeux les jap' achètent-ils sur PS5 ???
    nyseko posted the 09/28/2023 at 04:31 PM
    walterwhite 1+1=2
    walterwhite posted the 09/28/2023 at 04:51 PM
    nyseko Toi qui suinte comme d’hab sous une news SONY c’est aussi 1+1
    leonr4 posted the 09/28/2023 at 04:52 PM
    La PS5 fait plutôt un score honorable, elle est même un peu en avance sur la PS4 et la PS3 même si la partie software pour le moment n'a pas l'air de suivre donc voir qu'elle se vend bien c'est plutôt encourageant et on devrait se réjouir vu comment les consoles de salon ont du mal sur ce marché, mais bon il faut toujours qu'un n-sex vient déverser son seum.
    nyseko posted the 09/28/2023 at 05:56 PM
    walterwhite Ah bien sûr, quelle idée ai-je bien pu avoir de vouloir comprendre la signification d'un chiffre plutôt que de m'enorgueillir de sa grosseur !

    Attend je recommence :

    "Excellent ! On voit déjà les premiers résultats de la démission de Jim Ryan !"
    walterwhite posted the 09/28/2023 at 06:03 PM
    nyseko Ok Zabuza
    kraken posted the 09/28/2023 at 06:04 PM
    moi, ce que je remarque, c'est que c'est signe que la PS5 va commencer son déclin dès l'an prochain.
    rbz posted the 09/28/2023 at 06:09 PM
    shambala93 c'est pas tellement la politique actuelle lol

    et au final elle fait des ventes plus que correct la bas sans first party jap
    slyder posted the 09/28/2023 at 06:51 PM
    walterwhite ooh tu crois que c'est cette immense grosse merde de Zabuza !!???
    walterwhite posted the 09/28/2023 at 07:21 PM
    slyder Soit c’est lui, soit son frère.

    Ils sont tous les deux collés au derche des pro-m
    51love posted the 09/28/2023 at 07:50 PM
    C'est quand même très impressionnant, sachant que l'année est loin d'être finie.


    Si ça peut remotiver quelque peu Sony à ne pas faire que des jeux pour le public américains..
    leonr4 posted the 09/28/2023 at 09:05 PM
    Software PS5

    Famitsu

    2020 : 109.919
    2021 : 700.255
    2022 : 1.348.607
    2023 : 1.476.232*


    Media Create

    2020 : 109.374
    2021 : 831.915
    2022 : 1.468.092
