accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
SONY Waypoint
profile
4
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
escobar
,
linuxclan
,
minbox
,
sonilka
name :
Gran Turismo 7
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Polyphony Digital
genre :
course
other versions :
PlayStation 4
Playstation 5
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
180
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
momotaros
,
rahxephon1
,
armaddon
,
minbox
,
baran57
,
supatony
,
lanni
,
kenpokan
,
greggy
,
trungz
,
aiolia081
,
twins
,
asus
,
shincloud
,
torankusu
,
tvirus
,
fullbuster
,
strez
,
svr
,
e3payne
,
asmita
,
xtitlasx54
,
amassous
,
escobar
,
furtifdor
,
jaster
,
friteforever
,
spawnini
,
ootaniisensei
,
kensamagk
,
eldren
,
mickurt
,
milo42
,
drakeramore
,
dx93
,
ninibobo
,
diablass59
,
cuthbert
,
akd
,
heracles
,
stardustx
,
shanks
,
gunotak
,
binou87
,
opthomas
,
chester
,
nayth57
,
badaboumisback
,
phase1
,
magium
,
linkiorra
,
darkyx
,
jf17
,
parazyt6425
,
hebuspsa
,
monnette
,
gantzeur
,
monkeydluffy
,
majorevo
,
loudiyi
,
4096x2160
,
naughtydog
,
jumeaux
,
lz
,
kyogamer
,
asakim
,
cajp45
,
eifeuen
,
lowckon
,
spartan1985
,
talaken
,
aros
,
vanilla59
,
liquidus
,
jwolf
,
jojoplay4
,
docteurdeggman
,
jacquelenormand
,
gizmo2142
,
kisukesan
,
umibozu
,
calishnikov
,
freematt
,
guile34
,
oloman334
,
lightning
,
sephiroth07
,
artornass
,
ichigoo
,
sakonoko
,
ocerco93
,
magneto
,
serebii
,
teasy
,
squall04
,
zendikar
,
docbrown
,
sora78
,
krash
,
sorow
,
churos45
,
t800
,
kenrock
,
leblogdeshacka
,
soulshunt
,
23h59
,
arngrim
,
leonr4
,
plistter
,
odv78
,
scalaadcaelum
,
bladagun
,
ninja17
,
geugeuz
,
killercroc
,
nindo64
,
kenshuiin
,
klepapangue
,
hado78
,
supasaiyajin
,
sorasaiku
,
niouuuuu
,
fredone
,
shiranui
,
kurosama
,
sid
,
ravyxxs
,
roxloud
,
spilner
,
shindo
,
sebalt
,
skypirate
,
esets
,
vincerom
,
fortep
,
lez93
,
cedrich74
,
birmou
,
zertry
,
sonilka
,
zettaomega
,
facecloaker
,
matjudaz
,
linuxclan
,
jeuxvideo1
,
sefirosuyanou
,
megadante
,
clashroyale
,
mugimando
,
strifedcloud
,
kabuki
,
dedad
,
saitama75
,
blackjack
,
keiyomi
,
tynokarts
,
l3andr3
,
misterpixel
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
kira93
,
tolgafury
,
lyuchiwa10
,
osiris
,
delete9
,
biboys
,
cort
,
giusnake
,
altendorf
,
draer
,
mortcocasse
,
walterwhite
,
zekk
,
kr16
,
colibrie
,
kazz19
,
joueurn1
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
giochi
,
yanissou
name :
SONY Waypoint
title :
SONY Waypoint
screen name :
sonywp
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website :
http://
creator :
anakaris
creation date :
09/06/2013
last update :
12/16/2021
description :
L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags :
playstation
sony
god of war
santa monica
media molecule
little big planet
sony computer entertainment
shenmue iii
gran turismo
uncharted
polyphony digital
naughty dog
guerrilla games
horizon
infamous
sucker punch
nier
bravia
final fantasy vii remake
android
linux
vita
vaio
xperia
street fighter v
walkman
the order 1886
casque réalité virtuelle
morpheus
rime
bloodborne
dragon quest heroes
star ocean v
world of final fantasy
articles :
1795
visites since opening :
5140746
subscribers :
219
bloggers :
4
anakaris
(creator)
lightning
(administrator)
jenicris
(administrator)
predagogue
(editor)
channel
all
Divers
Les studios Sony
Playstation 4
Playstation VR
Playstation 3
Playstation VITA
Playstation 1 & 2
Playstation Network
VAIO & informatique
BRAVIA, Télévision & cinéma
Cybershot & image
Playstation Portable
Walkman & Son
Business & stratégie commerciale
SONY Mobile & communication
Sony Online Entertainment
Interview
Sondage/Enquête
Playstation 5
PS Plus
PS Now
Histoire
cinéma/série
Gran Turismo 7 - trailer : détails sur le RT, retours haptiques gâchettes adaptatives
Les studios Sony
Le retour haptique, les gâchettes adaptatives et le ray tracing donnent vie à Gran Turismo® 7. Voici comment ces fonctionnalités améliorent la version PS5 du jeu, qui arrivera le 4 mars 2022.
Twitter PlayStation
-
https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1471510433047592961?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1471510433047592961%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=
tags :
sony
polyphony digital
ps5
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
eyrtz
posted the 12/16/2021 at 04:37 PM by
jenicris
comments (
13
)
minbox
posted
the 12/16/2021 at 04:39 PM
La crème de la crème
eyrtz
posted
the 12/16/2021 at 04:42 PM
Tellement impatient !
keiku
posted
the 12/16/2021 at 04:43 PM
kratoszeus
c'est pas le principale problème du jeu, mois c'est la GAAS qui me gène
donpandemonium
posted
the 12/16/2021 at 04:46 PM
Ptain mais je rêve ou on a encore ces satanés arbres 2D ?!?!
Ils abusent là !! Enlevez un peu de polygones aux voitures, on verra pas la diff, et foutez les sur les décors quoi !
ducknsexe
posted
the 12/16/2021 at 04:48 PM
C'est peut être pas le plus beau des jeux de caisse mais GT ca reste une valeur sur et un jeu solide.
alucardk
posted
the 12/16/2021 at 04:50 PM
tout ça pour ça ...
piratees
posted
the 12/16/2021 at 04:50 PM
donpandemonium
ah ben ça faut allez sur forza horizon 5
eyrtz
posted
the 12/16/2021 at 04:51 PM
Donpandemonium
En jeu, tu regardes plus les autres voitures, que les arbres...
goldmen33
posted
the 12/16/2021 at 05:05 PM
Effet GT Sport 1.5... va falloir sortir la loupe pour bien montrer les différences
metroidvania
posted
the 12/16/2021 at 05:16 PM
donpandemonium
faut vraiment être jeté pour s arrêter a ça
donpandemonium
posted
the 12/16/2021 at 05:20 PM
Metroidvania
Oui bien sûr c'est normal en 2022 sur une console à 10 flops de se taper des éléments 2D. Tu sais quoi ? Jouer à tes jeux pixel 2D sur la Switch, ou mieux, sur une SNES, et laisse le progrès technique à ceux qui l'apprécient.
donpandemonium
posted
the 12/16/2021 at 05:31 PM
Eyrtz
Désolé mais moi franchement ça me saute aux yeux que c'est mal foutu. Je regarde pas que les voitures.
yobloom
posted
the 12/16/2021 at 05:39 PM
Ce serait bien qu'ils parlent de l'audio et des améliorations qu'il ont faites (comme Forza Horizon 5), car ils en ont grand besoin...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Ils abusent là !! Enlevez un peu de polygones aux voitures, on verra pas la diff, et foutez les sur les décors quoi !