SONY Waypoint
profile
Gran Turismo 7
4
Likers
name : Gran Turismo 7
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Polyphony Digital
genre : course
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
SONY Waypoint
180
Likes
Likers
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 12/16/2021
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1795
visites since opening : 5140746
subscribers : 219
bloggers : 4
channel
all
Gran Turismo 7 - trailer : détails sur le RT, retours haptiques gâchettes adaptatives
Les studios Sony


Le retour haptique, les gâchettes adaptatives et le ray tracing donnent vie à Gran Turismo® 7. Voici comment ces fonctionnalités améliorent la version PS5 du jeu, qui arrivera le 4 mars 2022.
Twitter PlayStation - https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1471510433047592961?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1471510433047592961%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=
    tags : sony polyphony digital ps5
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    minbox, eyrtz
    posted the 12/16/2021 at 04:37 PM by jenicris
    comments (13)
    minbox posted the 12/16/2021 at 04:39 PM
    La crème de la crème
    eyrtz posted the 12/16/2021 at 04:42 PM
    Tellement impatient !
    keiku posted the 12/16/2021 at 04:43 PM
    kratoszeus c'est pas le principale problème du jeu, mois c'est la GAAS qui me gène
    donpandemonium posted the 12/16/2021 at 04:46 PM
    Ptain mais je rêve ou on a encore ces satanés arbres 2D ?!?!
    Ils abusent là !! Enlevez un peu de polygones aux voitures, on verra pas la diff, et foutez les sur les décors quoi !
    ducknsexe posted the 12/16/2021 at 04:48 PM
    C'est peut être pas le plus beau des jeux de caisse mais GT ca reste une valeur sur et un jeu solide.
    alucardk posted the 12/16/2021 at 04:50 PM
    tout ça pour ça ...
    piratees posted the 12/16/2021 at 04:50 PM
    donpandemonium ah ben ça faut allez sur forza horizon 5
    eyrtz posted the 12/16/2021 at 04:51 PM
    Donpandemonium En jeu, tu regardes plus les autres voitures, que les arbres...
    goldmen33 posted the 12/16/2021 at 05:05 PM
    Effet GT Sport 1.5... va falloir sortir la loupe pour bien montrer les différences
    metroidvania posted the 12/16/2021 at 05:16 PM
    donpandemonium faut vraiment être jeté pour s arrêter a ça
    donpandemonium posted the 12/16/2021 at 05:20 PM
    Metroidvania Oui bien sûr c'est normal en 2022 sur une console à 10 flops de se taper des éléments 2D. Tu sais quoi ? Jouer à tes jeux pixel 2D sur la Switch, ou mieux, sur une SNES, et laisse le progrès technique à ceux qui l'apprécient.
    donpandemonium posted the 12/16/2021 at 05:31 PM
    Eyrtz Désolé mais moi franchement ça me saute aux yeux que c'est mal foutu. Je regarde pas que les voitures.
    yobloom posted the 12/16/2021 at 05:39 PM
    Ce serait bien qu'ils parlent de l'audio et des améliorations qu'il ont faites (comme Forza Horizon 5), car ils en ont grand besoin...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo