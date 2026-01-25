accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
articles :
[Achat] Après les versions Ps4 et Ps5, la version Switch 2
J'en reviens toujours pas du travail effectué par Square-Enix :
J'ai hâte de voir ce qu'ils vont faire avec Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Source :
https://x.com/Archangel491/
posted the 01/25/2026 at 11:41 AM by link49
link49
comments (8)
8
)
cyr
posted
the 01/25/2026 at 12:34 PM
Alors, c'est correct ce portage ?
ghouledheleter
posted
the 01/25/2026 at 01:14 PM
cyr
non pas correct mais incroyable
jf17
posted
the 01/25/2026 at 01:34 PM
J'ai testé la demo. C'est un très bon portage, mais je ne repasserai pas a la caisse
famimax
posted
the 01/25/2026 at 01:47 PM
C’est quoi l’interet de racheter un jeu sur une autre plate forme ? Encore un remake ou même un remaster pourquoi pas. Aprés ouais si t’es un gros joueur portable, mouais
kageyama
posted
the 01/25/2026 at 02:07 PM
le seul point negatif c'est le poids du jeu
cyr
posted
the 01/25/2026 at 02:20 PM
kageyama
s'il y avais que celui la......
Mais clair que les jeux switch2 en poids se rapproche d'avantage des jeux de cette gen que la précédente..
Enfin sauf satr wars outlaw, qui pèse 20 go. (Moi pas comprendre)
Après ça va, j'ai une carte express 1 to et une autre de 256 go.
Logiquement je suis tranquille 2 ans .....
En espérant que les prix de la 1 to va baisser quand la san disk va arriver
cyr
posted
the 01/25/2026 at 02:47 PM
famimax
c'est ce que je me dit pourquoi certains titre comme gta5.
Comprend pas pourquoi le racheter sur ps4, puis sur ps5. Ou xbox 360->xbox one->xbox série
J'ai que le version ps4 et ça m'a bien suffit. Il y etais aussi sur le gamepass....mais non je l'ai pas lancer.
darkwii
posted
the 01/25/2026 at 03:32 PM
Je l avait jamais fait avant je l ai pris sur Switch 2 je regrette pas du tout le système de combat me plaît bien c est pas du tour par tour en tout cas je décroche pas
