Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
> blog
[Switch 2] 3 jeux sortent cette semaine : Lesquels allez vous prendre?
Grosse semaine en perspective, avec 3 sorties sur Switch 2.
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond sera aussi accompagné du troisième Amiibo :
Lesquels allez vous prendre?
Source :
https://x.com/Stealth40k?lang=fr/
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
toni
,
ducknsexe
posted the 11/30/2025 at 10:49 AM by
link49
comments (
18
)
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 11:01 AM
Marvel Cosmic Invasion
link49
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 11:09 AM
onsentapedequijesuis
J'avais vu mais la version boite :
https://www.fnac.com/a22385805/Marvel-Cosmic-Invasion-Nintendo-Switch-2-Jeu-video-Nintendo-Switch-2
sort le 13 mars 2026.
skk
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 11:11 AM
onsentapedequijesuis
Ah oui juste! trop bien
Link49
On m'offre métroid donc ça sera celui là pour moi. Octopath, je n'ai pas accroché au 2ème (le jour et le nuit m'on saouler), donc je ne le prendrais certainement pas tout de suite. Et sonic cross world, pas trop fan non plus // à un mario kart.
link49
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 11:13 AM
skk
Juste à préciser qu'il me semble que Sonic Racing CrossWorlds sera disponible en version numérique le jeudi 4 décembre 2025, la version boite sort l'année prochaine.
toni
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 11:27 AM
Assassin's creed shadows et Metroid Prime 4
link49
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 11:32 AM
toni
Pour Assassin's Creed Shadows, j'hésite. A voir combien je peux revendre ma version Xbox Series.
solarr
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 11:55 AM
Metroid et son bel ami.
ducknsexe
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 12:02 PM
Metroid Prime 4. Sans hésitation
cyr
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 12:15 PM
Rien.
Farming simulator édition prestige.
Metroid prime 4 en 2026. Pareil pour assassin creed shadow. (Suivant les retours)
pimoody
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 12:18 PM
Sonic pour completer le trio racing sur Nintendo Switch 2 et tester tout ça sur le mois de décembre
jenicris
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 12:41 PM
Metroid mais je sais pas si je le prend day one ou plus tard et c'est sur Switch 1
fragdelapassion
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 12:56 PM
question: qui est Sylux?
link49
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 01:06 PM
Cyr
Metroid Prime 4 ne te tente pas?
natedrake
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 01:09 PM
Metroid Prime 4 sur Switch 2. Sonic, j'attends la version boîte début 2026.
lz
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 01:09 PM
MP4 de toute évidence
ratchet
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 01:37 PM
Metroid mais fin du mois pas le temps pour l’instant j’ai encore Hyrule à faire et ZA à finir.
cardoso37
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 01:51 PM
Autant garder ta version Xbox Series, si c'est pour y jouer en inferior version sur Switch 2 et l'avoir en plus en GKC. Qui plus est ça te fera des économies et éventuellement un investissement dans un jeu que tu ne possèdes pas déjà. Enfin c'est mon point de vue.
Link49
link49
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 01:52 PM
cardoso37
Pas faux. Surtout que l'ancienne version doit être repris une misère.
Link49 On m'offre métroid donc ça sera celui là pour moi. Octopath, je n'ai pas accroché au 2ème (le jour et le nuit m'on saouler), donc je ne le prendrais certainement pas tout de suite. Et sonic cross world, pas trop fan non plus // à un mario kart.
Farming simulator édition prestige.
Metroid prime 4 en 2026. Pareil pour assassin creed shadow. (Suivant les retours)