Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Death Stranding 2
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
articles :
18677
visites since opening :
31606366
link49
> blog
[Death Stranding 2] La version PC, éditée par Sony, annoncée au TGA 2025?
Death Stranding 2 a reçu une classification pour PC. Il est édité par Sony et non plus par 505 Games. Reste à voir quand cette version sera annoncée. Peut-être lors des Game Awards 2025.
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/death-stranding-2-has-been-rated-for-pc.1364935/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/26/2025 at 06:26 AM by
link49
comments (
7
)
dono56
posted
the 11/26/2025 at 07:50 AM
Tiens, donc les rumeurs comme quoi Sony arrêterait les portages PC pour les jeux solos seraient fausses ?
thauvinho
posted
the 11/26/2025 at 08:11 AM
dono56
Corden qui avait donné cette rumeur dans un podcast, a dans la foulée expliqué que c'était juste son opinion perso et spéculations, pas une info.
https://x.com/JezCorden/status/1989709346385621020?t=MH6wYN7QovtsktZIumbbxw&s=19
vyse
posted
the 11/26/2025 at 08:15 AM
Il est bien?
epicurien
posted
the 11/26/2025 at 08:17 AM
J'ai refait le 1 sur PC juste avant la sortie du 2, mais au final l'idée de faire ce dernier avec des concessions sur ma PS5 fat m'a dégoûté d'avance, j'ai finalement décidé d'attendre qu'il sorte sur PC, du coup si c vrai j'suis refait
alucardhellsing
posted
the 11/26/2025 at 08:20 AM
deja ?
jenicris
posted
the 11/26/2025 at 08:25 AM
alucardhellsing
le premier c'était 8 mois. Donc a voir celui là
dono56
posted
the 11/26/2025 at 08:43 AM
Thauvinho
ça marche merci pour l’info
