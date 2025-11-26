Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Death Stranding 2
8
Likers
name : Death Stranding 2
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
474
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18677
visites since opening : 31606366
link49 > blog
[Death Stranding 2] La version PC, éditée par Sony, annoncée au TGA 2025?


Death Stranding 2 a reçu une classification pour PC. Il est édité par Sony et non plus par 505 Games. Reste à voir quand cette version sera annoncée. Peut-être lors des Game Awards 2025.

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/death-stranding-2-has-been-rated-for-pc.1364935/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/26/2025 at 06:26 AM by link49
    comments (7)
    dono56 posted the 11/26/2025 at 07:50 AM
    Tiens, donc les rumeurs comme quoi Sony arrêterait les portages PC pour les jeux solos seraient fausses ?
    thauvinho posted the 11/26/2025 at 08:11 AM
    dono56 Corden qui avait donné cette rumeur dans un podcast, a dans la foulée expliqué que c'était juste son opinion perso et spéculations, pas une info. https://x.com/JezCorden/status/1989709346385621020?t=MH6wYN7QovtsktZIumbbxw&s=19
    vyse posted the 11/26/2025 at 08:15 AM
    Il est bien?
    epicurien posted the 11/26/2025 at 08:17 AM
    J'ai refait le 1 sur PC juste avant la sortie du 2, mais au final l'idée de faire ce dernier avec des concessions sur ma PS5 fat m'a dégoûté d'avance, j'ai finalement décidé d'attendre qu'il sorte sur PC, du coup si c vrai j'suis refait
    alucardhellsing posted the 11/26/2025 at 08:20 AM
    deja ?
    jenicris posted the 11/26/2025 at 08:25 AM
    alucardhellsing le premier c'était 8 mois. Donc a voir celui là
    dono56 posted the 11/26/2025 at 08:43 AM
    Thauvinho ça marche merci pour l’info
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo