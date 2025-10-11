1. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 90,706 / NEW

2. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 63,230 / 2,135,057

3. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 56,807 / NEW

4. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 37,609 / 1,243,096

5. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 25,471 / 775,955

6. [NS2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – 17,809 / 90,992

7. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2D HD-2D Remake – 13,355 / 278,287

8. [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – 12,311 / NEW

9. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero – 12,201 / NEW

10. [NS2] Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero – 6,856 / NEW



Switch 2 – 101,549

Switch OLED – 10,772

Switch Lite – 8,916

PS5 – 3,309

Switch – 3,048

PS5 Pro – 20,57

PS5 Digital Edition – 489

Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 270

Xbox Series X – 266

Xbox Series S – 38

PS4 – 15



22 736 Switch / 574 XSXIS

Total NS2 : 2 743 805

Semaine prochaine : Kirby Air Riders (NS2)