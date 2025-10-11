1. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 90,706 / NEW
2. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 63,230 / 2,135,057
3. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 56,807 / NEW
4. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 37,609 / 1,243,096
5. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 25,471 / 775,955
6. [NS2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – 17,809 / 90,992
7. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2D HD-2D Remake – 13,355 / 278,287
8. [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – 12,311 / NEW
9. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero – 12,201 / NEW
10. [NS2] Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero – 6,856 / NEW
Switch 2 – 101,549
Switch OLED – 10,772
Switch Lite – 8,916
PS5 – 3,309
Switch – 3,048
PS5 Pro – 20,57
PS5 Digital Edition – 489
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 270
Xbox Series X – 266
Xbox Series S – 38
PS4 – 15
22 736 Switch / 574 XSXIS
Total NS2 : 2 743 805
Semaine prochaine : Kirby Air Riders (NS2)
