Neo Berlin 2087: Nouveau trailer
Nouveau trailer pour Neo Berlin 2087

    posted the 08/14/2025 at 09:34 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    playshtayshen posted the 08/14/2025 at 09:51 PM
    L'animation du perso a la fin hahahaha
    lazer posted the 08/14/2025 at 10:06 PM
    Avec la voix de elias toufexis(adam jensen) top
    pcsw2 posted the 08/14/2025 at 10:30 PM
    Déjà dans ma wishlist steam depuis l'annonce
    adamjensen posted the 08/14/2025 at 10:40 PM
    Deus Ex x Max Payne x Cyberpunk.
    Je prend.
    kujotaro posted the 08/14/2025 at 10:41 PM
    Pouah si ça sort comme ça, c'est du lourd.
    ravyxxs posted the 08/14/2025 at 11:12 PM
    Plus générique tu meurs, y a rien de bandant ici. Mindseye avait aussi une approche visuel qui attirait on a tous vu le résultat.

    adamjensen Tous les cocktails ne sont pas forcément bon à prendre.
