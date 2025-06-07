1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 114,106 / 1,299,219
3. [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza – 24,173 / 126,462
3. [PS5] Death Stranding 2 – 11,471 / 83,435
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,441 / 6,366,260
5. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 6,307 / 1,338,302
6. [NS2] Tamagotchi Plaza Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 6,204 / 32,600
7. [NSW] Animal Crossing : New Horizons – 5,915 / 8,160,492
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,480 / 3,928,867
9. [NSW] Fantasy Life i : The Girl Who Steals Time – 5,154 / 141,175
10. [NSW] Rune Factory : Guardians of Azuma – 3,876 / 68,666
Switch 2 – 128,643
Switch OLED – 8,249
Switch Lite – 6,114
PS5 – 5,268
Switch – 3,349
PS5 Pro – 2,334
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,027
Xbox Series S – 415
Xbox Series X – 68
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 46
PS4 – 21
Total Switch 2 : 1 530 826
posted the 07/10/2025 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
cyr je me suis trompé de semaine, là c'est bon, désolé.