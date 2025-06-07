profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5803
visites since opening : 9588227
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Famitsu sales (6/30/25 – 7/6/25)
1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 114,106 / 1,299,219
3. [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza – 24,173 / 126,462
3. [PS5] Death Stranding 2 – 11,471 / 83,435
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,441 / 6,366,260
5. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 6,307 / 1,338,302
6. [NS2] Tamagotchi Plaza Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 6,204 / 32,600
7. [NSW] Animal Crossing : New Horizons – 5,915 / 8,160,492
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,480 / 3,928,867
9. [NSW] Fantasy Life i : The Girl Who Steals Time – 5,154 / 141,175
10. [NSW] Rune Factory : Guardians of Azuma – 3,876 / 68,666

Switch 2 – 128,643
Switch OLED – 8,249
Switch Lite – 6,114
PS5 – 5,268
Switch – 3,349
PS5 Pro – 2,334
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,027
Xbox Series S – 415
Xbox Series X – 68
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 46
PS4 – 21

Total Switch 2 : 1 530 826
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/10/2025 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    cyr posted the 07/10/2025 at 01:06 PM
    Et la switch 2?
    cyr posted the 07/10/2025 at 01:07 PM
    Ha non elle est là......tu a mis a jour où je deviens aveugle?
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/10/2025 at 01:09 PM
    cyr je pensais que j'avais pourtant bien "tout copier", donc j'ai rajouté ^^
    cyr posted the 07/10/2025 at 01:11 PM
    nicolasgourry a ok.je comprend mieux. Je chercher le gros chiffres et je n'en voyais pas.
    rocan posted the 07/10/2025 at 01:33 PM
    Nicolasgourry Ce ne sont pas les ventes de la semaine dernière pour la Switch 2 ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/10/2025 at 01:38 PM
    rocan tu as raison, désolé, je modifie
    cyr je me suis trompé de semaine, là c'est bon, désolé.
    cyr posted the 07/10/2025 at 01:48 PM
    nicolasgourry pas de problème.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo