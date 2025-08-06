profile
Aniimo: le beau Pokemon-like là, on est bien d'accord que...
Hein, pas le meme studio, mais on est d'accord ?





    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/08/2025 at 07:03 PM by guiguif
    comments (8)
    altendorf posted the 06/08/2025 at 07:04 PM
    Futur procès ?
    alozius posted the 06/08/2025 at 07:06 PM
    Mais en vrai ça tue mdrrr! J’aurais adoré avoir un jeu comme ça étant gamin. C’est archi beau je trouve et ça se prend pas la tête, du fun à revendre.
    Bon après je suis clairement pas le public visé mais pourquoi pas, ça peut être un banger pour les plus jeunes.
    kikoo31 posted the 06/08/2025 at 07:07 PM
    D'ailleurs qu'est ce qu'il devient DokeV?

    altendorf
    plistter posted the 06/08/2025 at 07:07 PM
    La zik était la quasiment la même !!
    niexmad posted the 06/08/2025 at 07:10 PM
    Des jolis trailers mais qui ne sont que ça au final. DokeV jamais vu la couleur et là ce sera surement la même.
    cladstrife59 posted the 06/08/2025 at 07:12 PM
    Du vaporware comme pour l'autre sûrement.
    ducknsexe posted the 06/08/2025 at 07:18 PM
    Une préférence pour le fantome DoKev
    ostream posted the 06/08/2025 at 07:59 PM
    Ca avait l'air sympa mais F2P donc aucun intérêt.
