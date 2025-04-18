profile
Les indés sont en "feu", jamais 2 sans 3 : Mandragora
il y a peu nous avions eu Blue Prince comme pépite indé qui a obtenue 89% par OpenCritic, puis nous avons eu Bionic Bay qui débute avec une moyenne de 88% par OpenCritic, voici maintenant Mandragora qui débute avec une moyenne de 87% par OpenCritic

Blue Prince 10.04 / Bionic Bay et Mandragora 17.04


Disponible sur PC/PS5/XSX

Steam (Demo dispo)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0Jh0gqYrlE
    posted the 04/18/2025 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    losz posted the 04/18/2025 at 05:03 PM
    40 euros le jeu indé, c'est des dingues...
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/18/2025 at 05:06 PM
    yukilin, je pense que tu pourrais craquer ^^
    yukilin posted the 04/18/2025 at 05:19 PM
    losz : Vu le travail sur le jeu, je pense que ça les vaut. Il y a d'autres jeux indépendants au même prix, moins travaillés
    yukilin posted the 04/18/2025 at 05:20 PM
    nicolasgourry Oui
    Le jeu est excellent. J'ai pu le tester chez un ami hier.
    En revanche, je ne l'ai pas vu disponible sur l'eshop encore.
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/18/2025 at 05:25 PM
    yukilin effectivement, sur le site officiel tu as le logo Switch, mais ça marche pas quand tu vas dessus contrairement aux autres !
    https://mandragoragame.com/
    Est-ce qu'il arrive plus tard !
    yukilin posted the 04/18/2025 at 05:35 PM
    nicolasgourry : Je pense que ça sera un peu plus tard. Ils l'avaient confirmé sur switch. On verra
    mercure7 posted the 04/18/2025 at 05:46 PM
    Le caméo de la Queen of Smiles de Salt and Sanctuary, au calme
