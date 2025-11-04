profile
all
Juin 2025 de l'événement en pagaille

La sortie de la Switch 2 : 5 Juin 2025


Summer Game Fest : Vendredi 6 juin


Future Games Show - Summer Showcase 2025 : Samedi 7 juin


Xbox Games Showcase 2025 : Dimanche 8 juin
    posted the 04/11/2025 at 04:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    altendorf posted the 04/11/2025 at 04:42 PM
    L'E3 me manque...
    wickette posted the 04/11/2025 at 04:45 PM
    Je me demande si Nintendo va tenir un direct post lancement.

    D’habitude ils organisent un truc en Juin mais c’est une année très spéciale


    Sinon Sony c’est quand ils veulent…on les entend trop peu..même si le xbox showcase concerne indirectement PS maintenant
    yogfei posted the 04/11/2025 at 04:50 PM
    altendorf C'était tellement mieux...
