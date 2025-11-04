accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Juin 2025 de l'événement en pagaille
La sortie de la Switch 2 : 5 Juin 2025
Summer Game Fest : Vendredi 6 juin
Future Games Show - Summer Showcase 2025 : Samedi 7 juin
Xbox Games Showcase 2025 : Dimanche 8 juin
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/11/2025 at 04:30 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
3
)
altendorf
posted
the 04/11/2025 at 04:42 PM
L'E3 me manque...
wickette
posted
the 04/11/2025 at 04:45 PM
Je me demande si Nintendo va tenir un direct post lancement.
D’habitude ils organisent un truc en Juin mais c’est une année très spéciale
Sinon Sony c’est quand ils veulent…on les entend trop peu..même si le xbox showcase concerne indirectement PS maintenant
yogfei
posted
the 04/11/2025 at 04:50 PM
altendorf
C'était tellement mieux...
