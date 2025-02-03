profile
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster et Split fiction sortent cette semaine



Suikoden I&II HD Remaster sort cette semaine
1) Day One
2) Plus tard, mais c'est sur que je le prendrais
3) Il ne m'intéresse pas

Lien sondage :
http://www.pixule.com/573330081972_suikoden-iii-hd-remaster-sort-cette-semaine.html




Split Fiction sort cette semaine
1) Day One
2) Plus tard, mais c'est sur que je le prendrais
3) J'attends les tests
4) Il ne m'intéresse pas

Lien sondage :
http://www.pixule.com/573330280490_split-fiction-sort-cette-semaine.html


Bonus
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster et Split fiction sortent cette semaine

1) J'achète les deux
2) J’achète un des deux
3) Aucun des deux

Lien sondage :
http://www.pixule.com/573330458838_suikoden-iii-hd-remaster-et-split-fiction-sortent-cette-semaine.html
    posted the 03/02/2025 at 06:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (12)
    zekk posted the 03/02/2025 at 06:39 PM
    1 et 1
    forte posted the 03/02/2025 at 06:41 PM
    Le suiko est déjà chez moi
    yukilin posted the 03/02/2025 at 06:48 PM
    Aucun des deux.
    51love posted the 03/02/2025 at 06:54 PM
    Je prends les 2 day one.

    Pour suikoden ça sera cependant day one sur Switch 2
    guiguif posted the 03/02/2025 at 06:57 PM
    Suiko: 2
    Split: 4
    zekk posted the 03/02/2025 at 06:58 PM
    51love
    azaz posted the 03/02/2025 at 07:08 PM
    suikoden 2 fais partie de mes meilleurs souvenirs de jrpg. Mais il faut vraiment pas déconner c'est juste un lifting que tu peux avoir avec un emulateur gratuitement. Je ne comprend pas le delire...les autres jeux aucun interêt..
    micheljackson posted the 03/02/2025 at 07:11 PM
    Suikoden : 1
    Split Fiction : c'est quoi ce truc encore.
    khazawi posted the 03/02/2025 at 07:18 PM
    J'ai les 2 sur ps1 mais évidemment que je vais refaire ça sur Switch
    burningcrimson posted the 03/02/2025 at 07:19 PM
    Suikoden Déjà préco 1 et Split fiction 4
    ladysegaga posted the 03/02/2025 at 07:37 PM
    J'aurai tellement aimé avoir une compile de Suikoden 1 et 2 avec Gensō Suikogaiden vol 1 et 2 et leurs sublimes intros.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1HwoIekBxzQ
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/02/2025 at 08:34 PM
    Suikoden 1 et 2 Day One, c’est mon petit cadeau d’anniversaire
    Hâte d’y rejouer ayant adoré ces 2 opus
