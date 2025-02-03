accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."

profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5506
visites since opening :
9020318
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster et Split fiction sortent cette semaine
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster sort cette semaine
1) Day One
2) Plus tard, mais c'est sur que je le prendrais
3) Il ne m'intéresse pas
Lien sondage :
http://www.pixule.com/573330081972_suikoden-iii-hd-remaster-sort-cette-semaine.html
Split Fiction sort cette semaine
1) Day One
2) Plus tard, mais c'est sur que je le prendrais
3) J'attends les tests
4) Il ne m'intéresse pas
Lien sondage :
http://www.pixule.com/573330280490_split-fiction-sort-cette-semaine.html
Bonus
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster et Split fiction sortent cette semaine
1) J'achète les deux
2) J’achète un des deux
3) Aucun des deux
Lien sondage :
http://www.pixule.com/573330458838_suikoden-iii-hd-remaster-et-split-fiction-sortent-cette-semaine.html
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/02/2025 at 06:30 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
12
)
zekk
posted
the 03/02/2025 at 06:39 PM
1 et 1
forte
posted
the 03/02/2025 at 06:41 PM
Le suiko est déjà chez moi
yukilin
posted
the 03/02/2025 at 06:48 PM
Aucun des deux.
51love
posted
the 03/02/2025 at 06:54 PM
Je prends les 2 day one.
Pour suikoden ça sera cependant day one sur Switch 2
guiguif
posted
the 03/02/2025 at 06:57 PM
Suiko: 2
Split: 4
zekk
posted
the 03/02/2025 at 06:58 PM
51love
azaz
posted
the 03/02/2025 at 07:08 PM
suikoden 2 fais partie de mes meilleurs souvenirs de jrpg. Mais il faut vraiment pas déconner c'est juste un lifting que tu peux avoir avec un emulateur gratuitement. Je ne comprend pas le delire...les autres jeux aucun interêt..
micheljackson
posted
the 03/02/2025 at 07:11 PM
Suikoden : 1
Split Fiction : c'est quoi ce truc encore.
khazawi
posted
the 03/02/2025 at 07:18 PM
J'ai les 2 sur ps1 mais évidemment que je vais refaire ça sur Switch
burningcrimson
posted
the 03/02/2025 at 07:19 PM
Suikoden Déjà préco 1 et Split fiction 4
ladysegaga
posted
the 03/02/2025 at 07:37 PM
J'aurai tellement aimé avoir une compile de Suikoden 1 et 2 avec Gensō Suikogaiden vol 1 et 2 et leurs sublimes intros.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1HwoIekBxzQ
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/02/2025 at 08:34 PM
Suikoden 1 et 2 Day One, c’est mon petit cadeau d’anniversaire
Hâte d’y rejouer ayant adoré ces 2 opus
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
