Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
guiguif
Lost Soul Aside: Nouveau Trailer et Date de Sortie
Ce sera le 30 Mai

    killia
    posted the 02/12/2025 at 10:13 PM by guiguif
    comments (18)
    zanpa posted the 02/12/2025 at 10:13 PM
    Maoui
    denton posted the 02/12/2025 at 10:14 PM
    Très sympa à voir
    raioh posted the 02/12/2025 at 10:15 PM
    Ce héros sorti d'un clip de Kpop
    kratoszeus posted the 02/12/2025 at 10:17 PM
    Bon bah day one, digne techniquement de la gen actuel, un stellar blade au masculin
    zekk posted the 02/12/2025 at 10:20 PM
    midomashakil posted the 02/12/2025 at 10:21 PM
    tien tien ou sont les jeux ps plus extra ? donc l'annonce ca sera pour ce state of play ?
    ouken posted the 02/12/2025 at 10:25 PM
    Pas ouf...
    killia posted the 02/12/2025 at 10:29 PM
    Les environnements tellement de variété, j’espère qu’ils seront vraiment mis en valeur et exploité sur la partie plateforme.

    Et vraiment heureux qu’il y ait eu un étoffage niveau scénario et cast.
    Si le jeu réussi à fournir le niveau d’écriture et de lore de Stellar Blade pour lier toutes les composantes de gameplay, je serai amplement satisfait.
    churos45 posted the 02/12/2025 at 10:52 PM
    C'est joli en tout cas
    volran posted the 02/12/2025 at 10:53 PM
    Day one !
    slyder posted the 02/12/2025 at 10:58 PM
    et de la fantasy magie, épées, esquives , parades bla bla bla, méchants darky, en boucle
    guiguif posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:02 PM
    slyder c'est ça qu'on aime
    slyder posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:07 PM
    guiguif ben moi j'en ai marre
    aeris90 posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:14 PM
    Un FF15 du pauvre
    aozora78 posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:16 PM
    slyder y a les super jeux avec des acteurs Américains insipides comme Split Fiction, MindEye ou Directive 8020 t'inquiètes !
    slyder posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:21 PM
    aozora78 C'est de la soupe aussi, mais vu que personne n'en parle ! A part Expedition 33 et peut-être Where winds meet, je vois rien de frais cette année, encore !
    tlj posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:29 PM
    Le jeu de Ueda et ghost of yotei et j'aurai été heureux ce soir, ça ne s'est pas joué à beaucoup
    tlj posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:30 PM
    Intergalactic va sortir en 2027 et le jeu de santa Monica sur la ps6 (on ne finit plus de l'attendre celui là)
