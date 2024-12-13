profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
guiguif
Ninja Gaiden Ragebound: Ninja Gaiden de retour en 2D !
Koei Tecmo annonce un nouveau Ninja Gaiden 2D avec The Game Kitchen (Blasphemous) au développement, le tout édité par Dotemu.
(ça colle un peu avec l'article d'en dessous).

    gaeon, marchand2sable
    posted the 12/13/2024 at 12:34 AM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    marchand2sable posted the 12/13/2024 at 12:36 AM
    Super classe en espérant le retour en 3D derrière.
    gaeon posted the 12/13/2024 at 12:39 AM
    Plutôt cool à défaut d'être très original
    edarn posted the 12/13/2024 at 01:06 AM
    Faut plus de jeux avec cette qualité graphique.
