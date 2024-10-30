accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
6324
6324
visites since opening :
10803012
10803012
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Slitterhead (ex Japan Studio): Nouveaux screens avant la sortie
Slitterhead de Bokeh Studio (ex Japan Studio), qui sortira la semaine prochaine, se montre une nouvelle fois.
https://www.gematsu.com/2024/10/slitterhead-details-more-characters-combat-skills-speu-systems-and-splitterheads
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
spartan1985
,
toastinambour
,
legato
posted the 10/30/2024 at 05:25 PM by
guiguif
guiguif
comments (
5
)
5
)
supasaiyajin
posted
the 10/30/2024 at 05:28 PM
Bordel, un phallus sur pattes.
vyse
posted
the 10/30/2024 at 05:29 PM
Je suis tellement pressé d'y jouer ; d'être déçu ; de le mettre au placard et de me dire bon c'est fait on passe a autre chose. Ahah en vrai je le sens pas du tout côté gameplay et equilibre mais la DA est exactement ce que je recherche dans un jeu de ce style
ducknsexe
posted
the 10/30/2024 at 05:33 PM
La Nex gen : Se battre contre une Bite
legato
posted
the 10/30/2024 at 05:35 PM
c'est un jeu d’action horrifique ?
spartan1985
posted
the 10/30/2024 at 05:40 PM
Pas de version physique donc ca attendra une grosse promo.
