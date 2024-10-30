profile
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Slitterhead (ex Japan Studio): Nouveaux screens avant la sortie
Slitterhead de Bokeh Studio (ex Japan Studio), qui sortira la semaine prochaine, se montre une nouvelle fois.




















































https://www.gematsu.com/2024/10/slitterhead-details-more-characters-combat-skills-speu-systems-and-splitterheads
    spartan1985, toastinambour, legato
    posted the 10/30/2024 at 05:25 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    supasaiyajin posted the 10/30/2024 at 05:28 PM
    Bordel, un phallus sur pattes.
    vyse posted the 10/30/2024 at 05:29 PM
    Je suis tellement pressé d'y jouer ; d'être déçu ; de le mettre au placard et de me dire bon c'est fait on passe a autre chose. Ahah en vrai je le sens pas du tout côté gameplay et equilibre mais la DA est exactement ce que je recherche dans un jeu de ce style
    ducknsexe posted the 10/30/2024 at 05:33 PM
    La Nex gen : Se battre contre une Bite
    legato posted the 10/30/2024 at 05:35 PM
    c'est un jeu d’action horrifique ?
    spartan1985 posted the 10/30/2024 at 05:40 PM
    Pas de version physique donc ca attendra une grosse promo.
