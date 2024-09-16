profile
[Netflix] Castlevania Nocturne: La saison 2 se date + Teaser
La saison 2 de Castlevania: Nocturne sortira en Janvier 2025 sur Netflix.

    posted the 09/16/2024 at 10:03 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    kinectical posted the 09/16/2024 at 10:30 PM
    Svp moins de Édouard qui chante et un Belmont moins femelle
    marchand2sable posted the 09/16/2024 at 11:22 PM
    Toujours pas vu la saison 1, en espérant qu'elle soit bien.
    kinectical posted the 09/16/2024 at 11:25 PM
    marchand2sable si tu as aimer la première séries tu va voir tu va rigoler comment ya un énorme downgrade niveau charisme de TOUT les personnages principal
    marchand2sable posted the 09/16/2024 at 11:31 PM
    kinectical

    Yep j'ai vu les 4 saisons, c'était pas mal, même très sympa (mais que fait Konami bon sang pour un retour de la licence? ).

    Ah merde, par curiosité je vais quand même voir Nocturne.
    akiru posted the 09/17/2024 at 01:41 AM
    marchand2sable Ba Iga est plus là
