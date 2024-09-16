accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
[Netflix] Castlevania Nocturne: La saison 2 se date + Teaser
La saison 2 de Castlevania: Nocturne sortira en Janvier 2025 sur Netflix.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
burningcrimson
,
marchand2sable
posted the 09/16/2024 at 10:03 PM by
guiguif
comments (
5
)
kinectical
posted
the 09/16/2024 at 10:30 PM
Svp moins de Édouard qui chante et un Belmont moins femelle
marchand2sable
posted
the 09/16/2024 at 11:22 PM
Toujours pas vu la saison 1, en espérant qu'elle soit bien.
kinectical
posted
the 09/16/2024 at 11:25 PM
marchand2sable
si tu as aimer la première séries tu va voir tu va rigoler comment ya un énorme downgrade niveau charisme de TOUT les personnages principal
marchand2sable
posted
the 09/16/2024 at 11:31 PM
kinectical
Yep j'ai vu les 4 saisons, c'était pas mal, même très sympa (mais que fait Konami bon sang pour un retour de la licence? ).
Ah merde, par curiosité je vais quand même voir Nocturne.
akiru
posted
the 09/17/2024 at 01:41 AM
marchand2sable
Ba Iga est plus là
