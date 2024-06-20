profile
Gex Trilogy: Trailer et période de sortie
Trailer pour la trilogie Gex qui sortira donc cet automne

    posted the 06/20/2024 at 07:39 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    losz posted the 06/20/2024 at 07:44 PM
    Ils auraient pu mettre les jeux game boy, histoire d'avoir la collection complete, bon day one quand même.
    osiris67 posted the 06/20/2024 at 08:28 PM
    J savais meme pas qu une compile etait prevue. J adorais Gex 3d.
    piratees posted the 06/20/2024 at 09:09 PM
    lol même graph que sur PS1 simple portage.
    idd posted the 06/20/2024 at 09:10 PM
    abusé quand on voit que ça aurait pu être comme spyro et c'est juste une émulation...
    temporell posted the 06/20/2024 at 10:13 PM
    pas étonner, c'est les même naze qui ont pas été foutu de faire un remake de clock tower snes ( qui aurait pu être cool )
    guiguif posted the 06/20/2024 at 10:20 PM
    temporell bah non, Clock Tower c'est Wayforward, là c'est LRG.
