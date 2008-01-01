profile
Nicolas Meyssonnier parle de Akimbot (dans la veine de Ratchet and Clank/Jak and Daxter)


Nicolas Meyssonnier est le développeur de Pumpkin Jack
Akimbot est prévu sur PC/PS5/XSX
Date de sortie : Été 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgCT806AYsk&t
    posted the 05/29/2024 at 10:30 PM by nicolasgourry
