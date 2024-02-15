profile
No Rest for the Wicked (du studio de Ori): 9 Minutes de Gameplay
IGn devoile 9 minutes de gameplay pour No Rest for the Wicked de Moon Studio (Ori)... bon c'est un Souls-like quoi

    badaboum
    posted the 02/15/2024 at 06:20 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    kinectical posted the 02/15/2024 at 06:24 PM
    Anddddd….next
    keiku posted the 02/15/2024 at 06:32 PM
    ca a pas la même poésie qu'ori...
    soulfull posted the 02/15/2024 at 07:49 PM
    Pas trés attirant ce trailer mais le jeu peut surprendre car le studio a les moyens de nous sortir une pépite.
    malroth posted the 02/15/2024 at 07:52 PM
    Perso il m'attire bcp plus que Ori que j'ai fais sur pc.

    Donc j'attends ce jeu avec impatience
    ducknsexe posted the 02/15/2024 at 08:03 PM
    On change d ambiance et de style. Orisoul
