POP et Another Code sortent cette semaine



1 ) Day one
2 ) j’achèterais plus tard
3 ) Un jeu que je n’achèterais pas

Sondage





1 ) Day one
2 ) j’achèterais plus tard
3 ) Je vais d'abord attendre les tests
4 ) Un jeu que je n’achèterais pas

Sondage
    posted the 01/14/2024 at 06:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (12)
    zekk posted the 01/14/2024 at 06:50 PM
    3,2
    killia posted the 01/14/2024 at 07:01 PM
    1 pour POP
    1 pour Another Code (même si je n’ai pas fini la démo)
    guiguif posted the 01/14/2024 at 07:19 PM
    3 et 4) Aucun des deux même si a la base Another Code me faisait de l'oeil
    tylercross posted the 01/14/2024 at 07:40 PM
    1 et 2
    yukilin posted the 01/14/2024 at 07:43 PM
    1-1 J'attendais les deux.
    bliss02 posted the 01/14/2024 at 08:28 PM
    2 et 1
    wazaaabi posted the 01/14/2024 at 10:22 PM
    2 pour les 2
    Cuphead , disco Elysium a faire avant
    gaeon posted the 01/14/2024 at 11:26 PM
    2 et 1
    churos45 posted the 01/15/2024 at 12:01 AM
    2 et 2
    pimoody posted the 01/15/2024 at 02:44 AM
    4) il sera offert un jour (je le testerais à ce moment là), et comme j’ai aucun attrait pour la DA.

    3) J’étais très chaud mais au final la rigidité affichée fait que je vais attendre de nombreux retour. Éventuellement tester la démo déjà si elle est suffisamment conséquente pour se faire une idée.
    serve posted the 01/15/2024 at 10:08 AM
    2 et 4
    leonsilverburg posted the 01/15/2024 at 10:54 AM
    2 et 1
